US national parks quiz: How many of the 63 can you name?

The U.S. has 63 national parks, each boasting stunning landscapes, impressive geological features and often rare ecosystems.

National parks are areas of land protected by the federal government and managed by the National Park Service (NPS). They are open to the general public, and figures show that in 2023, roughly 90 million people visited these parks.

The first national park in the U.S., which was also the first national park in the world, was established by an act of Congress in 1872. State parks and nature reserves existed before then, but the new national park was bigger and considered by the federal government to be one of America's crown jewels .

Over the next century, successive U.S. governments designated dozens of additional national parks. Many of these parks were created on confiscated Indigenous land, and there are calls today to hand it to the people who originally owned, lived and worked on it.

How many national parks can you name? You'll have 30 minutes to complete this quiz. Note that you don't need to write "national park" after each name.

Make sure you log in to add your name to the leaderboard — and if you need a hint, tap the yellow button.

