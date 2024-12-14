Conspiracy theory quiz: Test your knowledge of unfounded beliefs, from flat Earth to lizard people

Illustration showing the Earth as flat, a popular conspiracy theory that gained momentum in the 1950s with the establishment of the Flat Earth Society.

From speculation that JFK's assassination was an "inside job" to claims that vaccines contain microchips, the world is awash with conspiracy theories. The term was coined in the 1860s , appearing in a letter in The New York Times that discussed British support during the Civil War.

Fast-forward 150 years, and conspiracy theories are more prevalent than ever, which can be put down to the rise of social media , the spread of disinformation and a number of psychological factors — including a need to make sense of the world .

But how much do you know about the wildest conspiracy theories? Test your knowledge on the Illuminati, faked moon landings and even more bizarre claims in our conspiracy theory quiz. Make sure you login to add your name to the leaderboard, and if you need a hint, tap the yellow button.

More quizzes

— Evolution quiz: Can you naturally select the correct answers?

— Ancient Egypt quiz: Test your smarts about pyramids, hieroglyphs and King Tut

— Crocodile quiz: Test your knowledge on the prehistoric predators

— Equator quiz: Can you name the 13 countries that sit on Earth's central line?