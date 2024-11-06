Crocodile quiz: Test your knowledge on the prehistoric predators
How much do you know about crocodiles? Take this quiz to find out.
Crocodiles are among the world's most impressive, deadly predators. They are masters of camouflage, waiting patiently for unsuspecting prey to approach before lunging at high speeds. They have thick, rigid skin and dozens of sharp teeth inside jaws that deliver some of the biggest bite forces of any living animal. Other than humans, adult crocs have no natural predators.
They've existed for millions of years, now inhabiting five of Earth's seven continents.
But how much do you know about crocodiles? Take our quiz to find out.
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Hannah Osborne is the planet Earth and animals editor at Live Science. Prior to Live Science, she worked for several years at Newsweek as the science editor. Before this she was science editor at International Business Times U.K. Hannah holds a master's in journalism from Goldsmith's, University of London.