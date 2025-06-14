Southern cassowary: The giant prehistoric bird with dinosaur feet

Name: Southern cassowary (Casuarius casuarius)

Where it lives: Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and northeastern Australia

What it eats: Fruit, seeds, fungi, insects, snails, fish, frogs, small birds, small mammals and carrion

Why it's awesome: The southern cassowary is one of the most prehistoric-looking birds on Earth. They are often likened to a modern-day dinosaur due to their massive size, vivid colouration and powerful, raptor-like feet, earning them the title of the " world’s most dangerous birds ."

Native to tropical rainforests, the southern cassowary is the heaviest flightless bird in Australia and the second-heaviest in the world , after the common ostrich (Struthio camelus). These birds can grow up to 5.6 feet (1.7 meters) tall and belong to the ratite group, which includes ostriches, emus and kiwis, according to the San Diego Zoo Fossil evidence and genetic studies suggest that cassowaries have existed in some form for tens of millions of years.

One of the cassowary's most prehistoric-looking features is its feet . Each foot has three toes, with the inner toe bearing a dagger-like claw that can grow up to 5 inches (12 centimeters) long. These claws aren't just for show; they're capable of delivering powerful, slashing kicks that can injure or even kill potential threats, including humans. Their legs are extremely muscular and adapted for quick, forceful movements, which helps them lash out at predators, such as crocodiles and pythons.

Cassowaries also have a striking and unusual appearance. Their heads and necks are bare and vividly colored in shades of blue and red, but their bodies are covered in coarse, black feathers that look more like hair than typical bird plumage. This coat provides protection from sharp thorns and branches as they move through dense vegetation.

The giant birds also have brightly-coloured pouches of flesh, called wattles, that dangle down from their necks. These are thought to help cassowaries relay social cues to others: For example, if they shake their heads and clap their wattles it may be a sign of territorial aggression.

They also have large, helmet-like structures called 'casques' on top of their heads. The exact function of the casque is still debated among biologists, but research suggests these structures act as "thermal windows," or radiators, allowing the bird to release excess heat in hot weather and conserve it in cooler conditions. It may also amplify and direct the birds' low-frequency calls, helping them communicate over long distances.

Unlike many animal species, male cassowaries are the primary caregivers for their offspring. They sit on their eggs for about 50 days and once the eggs have hatched, they tend to their chicks for around nine months.

Despite their fearsome nickname, cassowaries are generally shy and elusive and prefer to avoid confrontation and people when possible. However, attacks can occasionally happen if cassowaries are approached by humans.