Science news this week: Wolves help restore trees in Yellowstone and the largest interstellar object ever seen

Features
By published

July 26, 2025: Our weekly roundup of the latest science in the news, as well as a few fascinating articles to keep you entertained over the weekend.

A split image of a Yellowstone gray wolf and comet 3I/ATLAS.
Wolves help restore trees in Yellowstone and the largest interstellar object ever seen. (Image credit: William Campbell/Sygma via Getty Images/Darryl Seligman et al.)
Jump to:

In this week's science news, we learned that the interstellar object hurtling through our solar system is the largest of its kind ever seen, while experts pushed back on a suggestion that 3I/ATLAS could be alien technology.

3I/ATLAS is an extremely rare comet from outside our solar system. A new controversial paper, which has not been peer reviewed, explored the idea that 3I/ATLAS could be a piece of "possibly hostile" extraterrestrial technology in disguise. However, experts told Live Science the claims were "nonsense" and "insulting."

Meanwhile, in more Earthly matters, it's Shark Week. Discovery has been dishing out a week-long smorgasbord of shark-related programming every year since 1988. This time, the entertainment included a show about an unusual "black mako" hooked off the California coast, while Live Science dove into the mystery of why sharks freeze when flipped upside down.

Wolves give trees a boost

Return of wolves to Yellowstone has led to a surge in aspen trees unseen for 80 years

A Yellowstone wolf watches biologists after being tranquilized and fitted with a radio collar during wolf collaring operations in Yellowstone National Park.

Wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone in 1995, over 60 years after their eradication from the national park. (Image credit: Photo by William Campbell/Sygma via Getty Images)

Young aspen trees are thriving in Yellowstone National Park's northern range for the first time in 80 years — and it's all thanks to wolves.

Gray wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone in 1995 after disappearing from the area by 1930. Since then, these top predators have helped keep elk populations under control, which in turn has stopped the elk from eating up all of the leaves, twigs and bark of trees like quaking aspen.

Discover more animal news

Bite marks reveal giant terror birds were potentially prey for another apex predator — humongous caiman

Ancient whale 'graveyard' discovered under melting Russian glacier

T. rex relatives 'moonwalked' to attract mates, newfound dinosaur ‘mating arena' suggests

Life's little mysteries

When will the solar system die out?

The sun and planets in space with star background.

The sun will eventually become unstable and transform into a red giant. (Image credit: alexandarilich/Getty Images)

Our solar system has been around for a very long time — 4.6 billion years. However, the sun powering our little corner of the universe won't stay lit forever, and as it reaches the end of its life cycle, everything will change. So, how much time has our solar system got left?

If you enjoyed this, sign up for our Life's Little Mysteries newsletter

Robot changes its own battery

China launches world's first robot that can run by itself 24/7

Humanoid robot changing its own battery.

The Walker S2 robot changes its own battery. (Image credit: UBTECH Robotics. Retrieved from: Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHP1WGlw5Wk))

A new humanoid robot can change its own battery, which means it never needs to power down and can keep working 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Walker S2 robot, created by the Chinese company UBTECH, is around the size and weight of a small adult human and is designed to work in factories and other workplace settings.

The robot can walk for two hours or stand for four hours before it runs out of juice. However, the robot's batteries only take 90 minutes to charge, so with access to two batteries and a charging station, Walker S2 can keep itself going indefinitely.

Discover more technology news

AI could soon think in ways we don't even understand — evading our efforts to keep it aligned — top AI scientists warn

Students build new 'hybrid drone' — watch it fly in the air and then seamlessly dive underwater

New York to Los Angeles in 3 hours? Executive order could make it possible by 2027, reopening the door for commercial supersonic flight

Also in science news this week

Weird swelling of man's fingers and toes revealed cancer had 'completely replaced' the bones with lesions

78,000-year-old footprints from Neanderthal man, child and toddler discovered on beach in Portugal

Kabul could become the first modern capital to run out of water — here's why

Astronomers discover new dwarf planet 'Ammonite' — and it could upend the existence of Planet Nine

Beyond the headlines

We're within 3 years of reaching a critical climate threshold. Can we reverse course?

A cityscape with a very large, bright sun shining over it.

Passing 1.5 C would be a significant temperature rise milestone. (Image credit: chuchart duangdaw via Getty Images)

Climate scientists recently warned that we're on course to pass the critical climate change threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming within three years. The question is, can we reverse course?

The 1.5 C threshold is important when it comes to measuring humanity's efforts — and often failure — to address climate change. In 2015, world leaders signed the Paris Agreement, an international treaty that promised to limit global warming to preferably below 1.5 C and well below 2 C (3.6 F).

The good news is that passing 1.5 C doesn't mean instant climate doom for all of humanity. However, it's a big step in the wrong direction, and curbing emissions now is easier than attempting to reverse warming later on.

Something for the weekend

If you're looking for something a little longer to read over the weekend, here are some of the best long reads, book excerpts and interviews published this week.

Live Science crossword puzzle #2: Pigment in plants where photosynthesis occurs — 13 across [Crossword]

A peatland in the Amazon stopped absorbing carbon. What does it mean? [Query]

Trump admin wants to curtail 'gain-of-function' research — but it's a cornerstone of biology, scientists say [Opinion]

And something for the skywatchers:

Moon, Mars, and meteors: Why July 28 is the best night for skywatching all summer

Science in pictures

Trippy liquid 'fireworks' appear when scientists try to mix unmixable fluids

Patterns on a black background.

Computer simulations revealed what happens when two immiscible fluids with different viscosities interact. (Image credit: Chi-Chian Chou, Yuka F. Deki, Ryuta X. Suzuki, Yuichiro Nagatsu, and Ching-Yao Chen)

Researchers have created a trippy liquid "firework" display by running computer simulations of what happens if you mix two fluids that don't want to mix.

The paints in these virtual works of art are immiscible fluids, or fluids that naturally separate from each other, such as oil and water. The computer simulations show that if you inject one into another, you can get a firework-like pattern.

The researchers weren't just trying to make pretty patterns. Studying fluid interactions boosts our understanding of carbon storage systems, which play a role in tackling climate change.

Follow Live Science on social media

Want more science news? Follow our Live Science WhatsApp Channel for the latest discoveries as they happen. It's the best way to get our expert reporting on the go, but if you don't use WhatsApp, we're also on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Flipboard, Instagram, TikTok, Bluesky and LinkedIn.

Patrick Pester
Patrick Pester
Trending News Writer

Patrick Pester is the trending news writer at Live Science. His work has appeared on other science websites, such as BBC Science Focus and Scientific American. Patrick retrained as a journalist after spending his early career working in zoos and wildlife conservation. He was awarded the Master's Excellence Scholarship to study at Cardiff University where he completed a master's degree in international journalism. He also has a second master's degree in biodiversity, evolution and conservation in action from Middlesex University London. When he isn't writing news, Patrick investigates the sale of human remains.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.