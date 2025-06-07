Science news this week: 'City-killer' asteroid swarms and a buried toddler 'Ice Prince'

This week's science news started off with a bang as Europe's largest active volcano erupted Monday morning (June 2), spewing ash and black smoke around 21,300 feet (6,500 meters) into the air and sending tourists scrambling.

Italy's Mount Etna towers over nearby Catania, whose metro area is home to more than 1 million people, and officials have warned those nearest the eruption that gas and smog from the eruption can cause respiratory problems and other health issues.

And speaking of explosions, a very public feud erupted between Elon Musk and President Trump on Thursday afternoon (June 5). The social media spat culminated in Musk threatening to decommission SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft "immediately," raising concerns over the future of America's space industry.

"City-killer" asteroid swarms

An unknown number of potential city-killer asteroids could be hiding near Venus and could pose a threat to our planet in the future, new simulations suggest. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A hidden swarm of large space rocks around Venus could pose a threat to our planet one day, new research suggests. All 20 "city-killer" asteroids are thought to be wider than 460 feet (140 m), meaning they could wipe out a heavily populated area if they were to impact our planet.

These asteroids currently pose no threat to Earth. However, if they get too close to Earth's gravitational field, that could potentially set them on a collision course with our planet.

Life's little mysteries

Can you spot the difference between a jaguar (left) and a leopard (right)? (Image credit: Andreas Furil / 500px and Mario Moreno via Getty Images)

Leopards and jaguars are hard to distinguish at first glance: Both are large predators with similar builds and black and tan spots.

Although similar in appearance, leopards and jaguars separated from their common ancestor between 3.6 million and 2.5 million years ago and live on opposite sides of the globe. So how can you tell them apart?

Toddler 'Ice Prince'

The grave was found in 2021 and then "flash frozen" with liquid nitrogen so that it could be excavated as a single block. (Image credit: BLFD)

Archaeologists have uncovered the 1,350-year-old remains of an 18-month-old toddler with bright-blue eyes . The youngster was buried with rare riches, including a small sword, silk clothes, a gold cross and a piglet.

The child, who is thought to have died between A.D. 670 and 680, was dubbed the "Ice Prince" because the archaeologists who found the remains froze the burial chamber to excavate its contents in a single block.

An analysis revealed the boy had died from a "chronic infection" in his middle ear, and the lavish treasures surrounding his body suggest he was from a wealthy and important family.

Also in science news this week

—Facing steep funding cuts, scientists propose using black holes as particle colliders instead of building new ones on Earth

—Mysterious 'mega-tsunamis' that shook the entire world for 9 days revealed by satellite

—Nuclear fusion record smashed as German scientists take 'a significant step forward' to near-limitless clean energy

—College student discovers psychedelic fungus that eluded LSD inventor

Beyond the headlines

The Lunar Crater Radio Telescope (LCRT) is currently in the planning phase but could soon become a reality if it passes the final checks and receives full funding. (Image credit: NASA/Vladimir Vustyansky)

Scientists at NASA are developing plans to build a giant radio telescope in an enormous crater on the far side of the moon.

The $2 billion project aims to help unravel some of the universe's biggest mysteries, but it could also act as a backup telescope in case leaking radiation from private satellite "megaconstellations" becomes too disruptive for radio instruments here on Earth.

The proposed telescope would be built entirely by robots in a 0.8-mile-wide (1.3 km) depression in the moon's Northern hemisphere, although NASA are keeping its exact location under wraps.

If approved, the Lunar Crater Radio Telescope could be constructed as early as the 2030s — but it won't actually be the first ever radio telescope on the moon .

Something for the weekend

If you're looking for something a little longer to read over the weekend, here are some of the best long reads, book excerpts and interviews published this week.

And something for the skywatchers.

'Strawberry Moon' 2025: June's full moon is about to break an annual record

Science in motion

Wild cockatoos in Western Sydney have learned a clever trick to access water from public drinking fountains. The twist-handle faucets are no easy feat to turn on, requiring fine motor skills in a coordinated sequence of actions — not something a bird would stumble across by accident.

The birds use both of their feet to manipulate the twist handle, then lower their body weight to turn it clockwise and keep it from springing back.

The cockatoos have become such fans of the fountains that they will even wait in line to have a drink, in what researchers believe now qualifies as a new local tradition .

