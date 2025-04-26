Science news this week: A 'skull' on Mars and the discovery of a brand-new color
April 25, 2025: Our weekly roundup of the latest science in the news, as well as a few fascinating articles to keep you entertained over the weekend.
NASA scientists have discovered a mysterious structure on Mars that may offer new insights into the Red Planet's watery past.
The dark, pitted rock, nicknamed 'Skull Hill', was discovered by NASA's Perseverance rover as its searched for signs of ancient life in the hills and rocky outcrops of Mars' barren Jezero Crater — a bowl-shaped depression that scientists suspect once held a huge ancient lake.
The rock stands out against the lighter-toned rock that surrounds it, leading scientists to suspect that it may not have formed there. Rather, it may have been transported on a Martian river or lake to its current position, billions of years ago. However, many questions still remain about the rock's origin and what it can tell us about the history of our cosmic neighbor.
New color discovered
Scientists hijacked the human eye to get it to see a brand-new color. It's called 'olo.'
A whole new dimension of vision could be just around the corner after scientists successfully hijacked the human eye to see a brand-new color called olo.
The color, described by study participants as a "blue-green of unprecedented saturation," was made visible using a technique called "Oz" to stimulate a particular group of light receptors at the back of the participants' eyes.
The researchers say their method could be developed to restore color vision in those with color blindness, and that it could potentially provide enhanced digital viewing experiences in the future.
Life's little mysteries
Why do cats bring home dead animals?
If you have an outdoor cat, you've probably been presented with "gifts" from your furry companion — usually in the form of dead birds and rodents. But have you ever wondered why they do this?
Your cat had to use a lot of energy to capture this prize, so eating it themselves would be the most sensible action from a survival perspective. But experts say there are several hypotheses for why they continue this bizarre behavior.
First quantum operating system
World's first operating system for quantum computers unveiled — it can be used to manage a future quantum internet
Scientists have made steps towards a quantum internet after developing the world's first operating system to facilitate connections between quantum computers.
Operating systems, like Microsoft Windows and Apple iOS, manage and control our computers' hardware and software. They enable users to interact with applications and allow different devices to connect with each other.
Most existing quantum computers are designed and built to carry out a specific function and use different kinds of quantum bits (qubits) to run their calculations. But now, a first-of-its-kind quantum operating system called QNodeOS has been developed to allow multiple quantum computers to connect and be controlled by a single central platform, regardless of the type of qubits they use.
Also in science news this week
Science Spotlight
Atlantic ocean currents are weakening — and it could make the climate in some regions unrecognizable
The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, also known as the AMOC, is a large system of ocean currents that brings warm water from the tropics northwards and ferries colder water from north to south.
The system, which acts like an enormous watery conveyor belt, ensures that the oceans are continually mixed and that heat is distributed around the planet. However, a mysterious "blob" of water in the North Atlantic that has puzzled scientists for decades could be an ominous signal that these essential currents are slowing down. So, what would this mean for us?
Something for the weekend
If you're looking for something a little longer to read over the weekend, here are some of the best long reads, book excerpts and interviews published this week.
Science in motion
Scientists capture footage of bizarre deep-sea creature with parasite pig tails
Scientists on an expedition to the South Sandwich Islands near Antarctica have revealed footage that is straight out of a horror movie: a deep-sea rattail fish swimming with two bloodsucking parasites latched onto either side of its head.
The video, shared by the Schmidt Ocean Institute, shows the two parasitic crustaceans called copepods trailing alongside the rattail fish, their long egg sacs flowing behind them like a pair of pigtails.
The footage was captured as part of an expedition to examine the seafloor and the diversity of weird and wonderful creatures that live down there.
