Solar system quiz: How well do you know our cosmic neighborhood?

How much do you know about our solar system? Take our quiz to find out!

Earth isn't alone in orbiting our sun; it's joined by a bunch of planets, moons, asteroids, and comets that we collectively call our solar system . But how much do you know about our home among the stars?

The solar system is primarily comprised of our sun — which makes up the vast majority of its mass — and the eight planets, which are split into three subcategories. First up are the rocky inner planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars; followed by the gas giants Jupiter and Saturn; then we reach the outmost planets, the ice giants Uranus and Neptune.

Depending on how many rotations around the sun you've seen, you might remember a time when we thought there were nine planets in our solar system. Our order of the solar system mnemonics were forever ruined when poor Pluto was unceremoniously booted out of the planetary club back in… actually, we're not telling you the year, because that's part of the quiz.

Speaking of which, it's time to test your knowledge of our stellar neighborhood with our solar system quiz. If you need a hint, click the yellow button.

