Constellations quiz: Can you name all the animals, objects and mythological figures hiding in the night sky?

When you look up on a clear night, the stars shining overhead appear sprawled randomly across the sky. But for thousands of years, people from all over the globe have tried to make sense of this chaos by organizing the seemingly countless points of light into groups — or constellations — that represent animals, objects or mythological figures.

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) currently recognizes 88 official constellations, which were named throughout the ages by astronomers from Babylonia, Egypt, Greece, China, Persia and more.

In this constellations quiz, you have 10 minutes to name as many of the star groups as you can, using either their Latin names or their common names: For example, "Simia" or "Monkey" are both considered correct answers (not the name of a real constellation). Make sure you login to add your name to the leaderboard, and if you need a clue, hit the hint button.