Big cats quiz: Can you get the lion's share of these questions right?
How good is your knowledge of big cats? Let's find out if you've got the eye of the tiger in this quiz.
"Big cats" are living members of the genus Panthera. There are five big cat species, including lions and tigers.
They are found on most continents — including Africa, Asia and South America — and in various types of environment, such as savannas and jungles. Like all felids (cats), they are carnivorous.
Big cats often sit at the top of the food chain, which means they have a large impact on ecosystems, mostly resulting from predation, which helps to keep animal populations in check. To preserve energy, big cats have evolved to lie in wait for their prey before pouncing to make a kill.
Big cats are some of the most charismatic creatures on Earth, but how much do you know about these fierce predators? Put your head in the lion's mouth and take our quiz to find out.
Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button. Hakuna matata!
More science quizzes
—Snake quiz: Let's ssseee what you know about these slithering reptiles
—Elephant quiz: Test your smarts on the world's largest land animal
—Animal quiz: Test yourself on these fun animal trivia questions
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.