Big cats quiz: Can you get the lion's share of these questions right?

Quizzes
By published

How good is your knowledge of big cats? Let's find out if you've got the eye of the tiger in this quiz.

Two young lions (Panthera leo) in the Masai Mara National Park in Kenya.
Lions (Panthera leo) are one of five big cat species. (Image credit: Manfred-Suzanne DANEGGER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

"Big cats" are living members of the genus Panthera. There are five big cat species, including lions and tigers.

They are found on most continents — including Africa, Asia and South America — and in various types of environment, such as savannas and jungles. Like all felids (cats), they are carnivorous.

Big cats often sit at the top of the food chain, which means they have a large impact on ecosystems, mostly resulting from predation, which helps to keep animal populations in check. To preserve energy, big cats have evolved to lie in wait for their prey before pouncing to make a kill.

Big cats are some of the most charismatic creatures on Earth, but how much do you know about these fierce predators? Put your head in the lion's mouth and take our quiz to find out.

Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button. Hakuna matata!

More science quizzes

Snake quiz: Let's ssseee what you know about these slithering reptiles

Elephant quiz: Test your smarts on the world's largest land animal

Animal quiz: Test yourself on these fun animal trivia questions

Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about cats

Why do cats bring home dead animals?

The history of cat domestication

Jellyfish Lake: Palau's saltwater pool with a toxic bottom and surface waters brimming with millions of jellyfish
See more latest
Most Popular
Mount Vesuvius behind the ruins of pompeii.
Pompeii quiz: How much do you know about the Roman town destroyed by Mount Vesuvius?
Stonehenge, Salisbury, UK, July 30, 2024; Stunning aerial view of the spectacular historical monument of Stonehenge stone circles, Wiltshire, England, UK.
Stone Age quiz: What do you know about the Paleolithic, Mesolithic and Neolithic?
a painting of vikings at sea
Viking quiz: How much do you know about these seaborne raiders, traders and explorers?
a rendering of a bed floating in the clouds
Science of sleep quiz: How much do you know about sleep and dreams?
Sunda island pit viper ( Trimeresurus insularis ) on a branch. Photo taken in Jakarta.
Snake quiz: Let's ssseee what you know about these slithering reptiles
Coloured sagittal MRI scans of a normal healthy head and neck. The scans start at the left of the body and move right through it. The eyes are seen as red circles, while the anatomy of the brain and spinal cord is best seen between them. The vertebrae of the neck and back are seen as blue blocks. The brain comprises paired hemispheres overlying the central limbic system. The cerebellum lies below the back of the hemispheres, behind the brainstem, which connects the brain to the spinal cord
Brain quiz: Test your knowledge of the most complex organ in the body
a photo of many terracotta warriors lined up
Terracotta Army quiz: What do you know about the 'warriors' in the 2,200-year-old tomb of China's 1st emperor?
A radio telescope with imaginary blue lines coming from it
Extraterrestrials quiz: Are you an alien expert, or has your brain been abducted?
Einstein sitting at his desk
Albert Einstein quiz: What do you know about the life of the famous theoretical physicist?
A calculator shows the start of the seemingly endless number that constitutes Pi, the mathematical concept and symbol.
Pi Day quiz: How much do you know about this irrational number?