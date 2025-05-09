Big cats quiz: Can you get the lion's share of these questions right?

"Big cats" are living members of the genus Panthera. There are five big cat species, including lions and tigers .

They are found on most continents — including Africa, Asia and South America — and in various types of environment, such as savannas and jungles. Like all felids (cats), they are carnivorous.

Big cats often sit at the top of the food chain, which means they have a large impact on ecosystems, mostly resulting from predation, which helps to keep animal populations in check. To preserve energy, big cats have evolved to lie in wait for their prey before pouncing to make a kill.

Big cats are some of the most charismatic creatures on Earth, but how much do you know about these fierce predators? Put your head in the lion's mouth and take our quiz to find out.

Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button. Hakuna matata!

More science quizzes

— Snake quiz: Let's ssseee what you know about these slithering reptiles

— Elephant quiz: Test your smarts on the world's largest land animal