Snake quiz: Let's ssseee what you know about these slithering reptiles
Test your knowledge of the secrets of snakes in this quiz.
Snakes are limbless reptiles that are found on every continent except Antarctica, having adapted to a wide range of environments. They are amazing creatures with some jaw-dropping abilities, and they play a critical role in many food webs.
While most snakes are completely harmless, some inspire dread for good reason. Globally, 5.4 million people are bitten by snakes every year, resulting in between 80,000 and 140,000 annual deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
Of the 4,000 snake species in the world, only about 600 are venomous, though not all of those pose a threat to humans. That doesn't stop some people from developing ophidiophobia, or an intense fear of snakes, which is one of the most common phobias.
Without further ado, how much do you know about snakes?
