Snake quiz: Let's ssseee what you know about these slithering reptiles

Most snakes are completely harmless, but some inspire fear for good reason.

Snakes are limbless reptiles that are found on every continent except Antarctica, having adapted to a wide range of environments. They are amazing creatures with some jaw-dropping abilities, and they play a critical role in many food webs.

While most snakes are completely harmless, some inspire dread for good reason. Globally, 5.4 million people are bitten by snakes every year, resulting in between 80,000 and 140,000 annual deaths, according to the World Health Organization .

Of the 4,000 snake species in the world, only about 600 are venomous, though not all of those pose a threat to humans. That doesn't stop some people from developing ophidiophobia, or an intense fear of snakes, which is one of the most common phobias .

Without further ado, how much do you know about snakes?

Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button, and let us know your score in the comments. Good luck!

More science quizzes

— Crocodile quiz: Test your knowledge on the prehistoric predators

— Animal quiz: Test yourself on these fun animal trivia questions