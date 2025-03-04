Snakes: Facts about one of the most iconic creatures is animal hiss-tory

Snakes are exclusively carnivorous, meaning that they only eat other animals — and in some cases, eggs. Their diets range widely. Larger snakes like pythons and anacondas can swallow enormous prey, including deer and alligators. In rare cases, pythons have eaten humans.

Snakes use a variety of techniques to capture their prey. Many are ambush predators, lying in wait to strike.

Some use venom, a toxic type of saliva injected using sharp fangs. The venom can affect various parts of the prey’s body, subduing or killing it so that it can be swallowed. Others kill by constriction, wrapping their bodies around their prey and squeezing until it is unconscious or dead.

Some species use their tails to entice prey — moving the end mimics the action of a worm or insect. The spider-tailed horned viper has a spider-shaped appendage to attract birds.

Tiny blind snakes and thread snakes simply slither through colonies of ants and termites, gobbling up their eggs, larvae and pupae. And a number of species only eat bird eggs, swallowing them whole, then using structures on their spines to crush them so they can be digested.

While popular myth suggests that snakes can unhinge their jaws in order to swallow objects larger than the width of their body, they actually have a specialized system of bones and ligaments in their jaws that allows their mouths to expand.