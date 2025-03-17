Venomous snake with 3 fangs may be the 'most dangerous death adder in the world'

News
By published

A death adder at an Australian wildlife park found to have three extremely rare fangs that all produce deadly neurotoxic venom.

In a first-of-its-kind discovery, a death adder has been found with three super-sharp, venomous fangs, instead of the usual two.

"This is something we've never seen before," Billy Collett, park manager at the Australian Reptile Park, where the snake lives, said in a statement emailed to Live Science. "We've had this death adder in the venom program for about seven years, but only recently did we notice the third fang. I thought it would just shed off over time, but one year later, and it's still there!"

This third fang, located right next to one of the other fangs at the left side of the snake's mouth, also produces venom. This means it has a much larger venom output per bite than is usual for a death adder, making it even more deadly.

Person holding a snakes head on top of a cup to collect its venom.

The three-fanged snake being milked for its venom. This snake produces more venom than other death adders. (Image credit: Australian Reptile Park)

This ultra-rare snake "might actually be the most dangerous death adder in the world," Collett said in a video interview. According to the statement, the extra fang is the result of a never-before-seen mutation.

Related: 'Truly primal': Watch Burmese python swallow deer whole in Florida Everglades by stretching its mouth to the absolute limit

Death adders (Acanthophis) are a group of venomous snakes native to Australia and New Guinea. They have one of the fastest strikes of any snake, with some species being capable of biting and injecting venom from their fangs in under 0.15 seconds. Their venom contains neurotoxins that can cause paralysis and even death if left untreated. Before the development of antivenom, around 50% of death adder bites were fatal.

This snake is part of Australian Reptile Park's antivenom production program, and its extremely rare extra fang was discovered when it was being milked for its venom. This involves gently squeezing a snake's venom glands while it bites onto a collection container, causing the venom to pour into the vial.

Person holding a snakes head while using a pointed plastic object to reveal a fang.

The snake's two fangs on the left side of its mouth. Three-fanged death adders are extremely rare. (Image credit: Australian Reptile Park)

This three-fanged death adder was found to produce far more venom than usual, with "massive yields" coming out of all three fangs. It produces roughly double that of a two-fanged death adder — although it's unclear whether the higher yield is the result of the extra fang, or that this individual just produces high quantities of venom.

This is the first three-fanged snake ever discovered at the Australian Reptile Park, which has been operating for 20 years and has milked hundreds of thousands of snakes, a spokesperson for the park told Live Science in an email.

RELATED STORIES

King cobra mystery that's puzzled scientists for 188 years finally solved

4-foot snake vomits up 2 smaller snakes — and 1 was still alive

Burmese python eats even bigger reticulated python alive, in 1st-of-its-kind encounter

"There have been other 3 fanged snakes found in Australia, but from what we can find, there have been no 3 fanged death adders recorded," they said.

Exactly why this snake has three fangs instead of two is unclear, but may be related to the process of fang replacement. Similar to human adult teeth, death adders have replacement fangs growing behind the active ones, so when a fang is lost, a new one moves forward to take its place. This ensures that their fangs remain sharp and functional for injecting venom.

"It's normal for death adders to shed fangs over time and replace them with new ones every few months or so," the spokesperson said. "Unfortunately, we don't actually know what has caused the 3rd fang to develop and don't currently have the facilities to run any tests."

Jess Thomson
Jess Thomson
Live Science Contributor

Jess Thomson is a freelance journalist. She previously worked as a science reporter for Newsweek, and has also written for publications including VICE, The Guardian, The Cut, and Inverse. Jess holds a Biological Sciences degree from the University of Oxford, where she specialised in animal behavior and ecology.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about snakes
a royal python curled around a branch in the jungle

Snakes: Facts about one of the most iconic creatures in animal hiss-tory
King cobra faces camera.

King cobra mystery that's puzzled scientists for 188 years finally solved
Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams aboard the ISS in August 2024.

'Stranded' NASA astronauts are finally coming home: Here's when they'll be back on Earth
See more latest
Most Popular
Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams aboard the ISS in August 2024.
'Stranded' NASA astronauts are finally coming home: Here's when they'll be back on Earth
A photograph of a partial solar eclipse seen from El Salvador
March 29 solar eclipse: Where and when to see the rare sunrise solar eclipse from North America
An artist&#039;s illustration of a deceptive AI.
Punishing AI doesn't stop it from lying and cheating — it just makes it hide better, study shows
Galaxies observed by the JWST with those rotating one way circled in red, those rotating the other way circled in blue
Is our universe trapped inside a black hole? This James Webb Space Telescope discovery might blow your mind
Yellowed ivory dog carved in a leaping post, with a lever that operates its mouth
Mechanical Dog: A 'good boy' from ancient Egyptian that has a red tongue and 'barks'
A picture of a large blue lake with a hilly, forested shoreline
What's the oldest lake on Earth?
Brain activity illustration.
AI analysis of 100 hours of real conversations — and the brain activity underpinning them — reveals how humans understand language
Two mice sniffing each other through an open ended wire cage. Conceptual image from a series inspired by laboratory mouse experiments.
Mice administer 'first-aid' to friends — even trying to bring the dead back to life
Flaviviridae viruses, illustration. The Flaviviridae virus family is known for causing serious vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever, zika, and yellow fever
Google's AI 'co-scientist' cracked 10-year superbug problem in just 2 days
a 3 paneled image of a colorful nebula
Space photo of the week: James Webb telescope's view of the Flame Nebula is a 'quantum leap' forward for astronomers