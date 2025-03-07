Elephant quiz: Test your smarts on the world's largest land animal

Elephants are Earth's largest land mammals, and with their trunks, tusks and giant ears, they're among the most recognizable and iconic animals alive today.

Known for their extraordinary intelligence , elephants are recognized as some of the world's most empathic creatures, working together in close-knit communities to help one another. They are even known to grieve and bury their dead .

But how much do you know about these giants? Take our quiz to find out. If you need a hint, tap the lightbulb in the top right corner.

