Live Science crossword puzzle #32: Largest ocean on Earth — 8 across
Test your knowledge on all things science with our weekly, free crossword puzzle!
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
If you enjoyed this, see how quickly you can complete our most recent science crossword puzzle, updated every Monday.
Note: Our crosswords are currently best experienced on desktop.
Previous science crosswords
Want to try luck with our previous crossword puzzles? The most recent ones can be found below, but you can access the full list here.
—#31: First person to walk on the moon — 11 across
—#30: Brightest star in the night sky — 5 down
—#29: The 'middle' period of the dinosaurs — 13 across
—#28: Largest desert in Asia — 6 across
—#27: The explosion that created the universe — 5 down
Chain word
In Chain Word you have six chances to guess our five letter word of the day. Can you figure it out and top the leaderboard?
Daily sudoku
Get a new challenge every day with our free online sudoku puzzle.
More quizzes
Try a science quiz and see how well you score against other Live Science readers.
Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.