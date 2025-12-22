Live Science crossword puzzle #24: Elemental particle associated with light — 11 down

If you enjoyed this, see how quickly you can complete our most recent science crossword puzzle , updated every Monday.

Note: Our crosswords are currently best experienced on desktop.

Previous science crosswords

Want to try luck with our previous crossword puzzles? The most recent ones can be found below, but you can access the full list of science crosswords here.

— #23: Distance around the edge of a circle — 6 down

— #22: Subatomic particle with a positive charge — 13 across

— #21: NASA rover that landed on Mars in 2012 — 16 across

— #20: Largest contiguous land empire in history — 3 down