Daily sudoku: Take a break with this classic numbers puzzle
Get a new challenge every day with our free online sudoku puzzle.
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered Daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for the latest discoveries, groundbreaking research and fascinating breakthroughs that impact you and the wider world direct to your inbox.
Once a week
Life's Little Mysteries
Feed your curiosity with an exclusive mystery every week, solved with science and delivered direct to your inbox before it's seen anywhere else.
Once a week
How It Works
Sign up to our free science & technology newsletter for your weekly fix of fascinating articles, quick quizzes, amazing images, and more
Delivered daily
Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Once a month
Watch This Space
Sign up to our monthly entertainment newsletter to keep up with all our coverage of the latest sci-fi and space movies, tv shows, games and books.
Once a week
Night Sky This Week
Discover this week's must-see night sky events, moon phases, and stunning astrophotos. Sign up for our skywatching newsletter and explore the universe with us!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
The world of science news never sleeps, but even we need to take a break every now and then. And what better way than to give our collective brains a good workout with sudoku?
The rules are simple: Each row, column and 3 x 3 box must contain the numbers 1 to 9, with no repeats. Sounds simple, right? Sometimes it is; other times, it's a little more challenging. (That's when tapping the hints button comes in handy.) Regardless, it's a great way to step back for a bit and crunch some numbers.
Come back every day for a new sudoku. Enjoy!
More science quizzes and games
Live Science crossword puzzle
Our weekly crossword covers all things science.
Periodic table of elements quiz
Can you name everything from Ac to Zr?
How much do you know about pi?
Test yourself on the world's favorite irrational number.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.