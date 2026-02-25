Chain Word: Can you crack our science word of the day puzzle?

If you love puzzles and science, you've come to the right place. With our new daily puzzle, you have six attempts to guess the science word of the day and complete the word chain.

After every guess, letters that appear in the word will get a yellow chain link, and if they're in the right place the link will go green. Get them all right and you'll earn a space on our leaderboard.

Let us know how you scored by leaving a comment below (but no spoilers please), and be sure to check back every day for a new word. Good luck!