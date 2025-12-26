Diagnostic dilemma quiz: Can you guess the diagnosis in these strange medical cases?

Have you been keeping up with our weekly "Diagnostic Dilemma" series?

Each week, Live Science highlights an interesting medical case report in its Diagnostic Dilemma series. We describe the patient and their symptoms, the testing and history-taking that revealed their diagnosis, their course of treatment and their ultimate health outcomes. We also highlight what makes the case unique, whether it's the rarity of the diagnosis, the unusual constellation of symptoms, or a novel therapeutic approach.

How many Diagnostic Dilemmas have you read — and can you guess the diagnosis? Take our quiz that draws from the cases we highlighted in 2025 and see if you can figure out each patient’s ailment. Tell us how you got on in the comments below.

More science quizzes

Brain quiz : Test your knowledge of the most complex organ in the body

: Test your knowledge of the most complex organ in the body Sleep quiz : How much do you know about sleep and dreams?

: How much do you know about sleep and dreams? What do you know about psychology's most infamous experiments? Test your knowledge in this psychology quiz.