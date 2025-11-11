Gold and gems quiz: What do you know about sparkly treasures made by nature?
Think you know a lot about jewels? Can you make this whole quiz shimmer?
Television and internet ads regularly extol the classic beauty of gold jewelry and dazzling shine of cut gemstones. While we're all familiar with the precious gems — diamonds, sapphires, rubies and emeralds — there are hundreds more semiprecious gemstones, according to the International Gem Society. And sometimes even organic materials that are made into jewelry (like pearls) are considered gemstones.
Many gemstones are crafted into jewelry using gold, a soft, malleable element. Although gold is a relatively rare metal, scientists aren't sure exactly how much of it exists in the world — or how much is left to mine.
Think you're as brilliant as a multifaceted diamond? Start the quiz below, my ever-lovely jewels, to find out if you're stuck in an onyx night or if your sky is opalite.
Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button!
You'll rock this!
Discover more science quizzes
- US volcano quiz: How many can you name in 10 minutes?
- What's inside Earth quiz: Test your knowledge of our planet's hidden layers
- US national parks quiz: How many of the 63 can you name?
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.