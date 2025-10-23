Fruits and vegetables quiz: Do you know where pumpkins, blueberries and broccoli come from?
Do you know where your staple fruits and vegetables were domesticated? Take Live Science's quiz to find out.
If you walk into a grocery store, you'll likely see piles of fruits and vegetables waiting to be purchased. But these foods didn't always look this way; many were domesticated — that is, selectively grown for certain characteristics — over hundreds if not thousands of years to be large and extra tasty.
These eatables each arose in a unique environment. So, do you know where apples and pumpkins emerged? What about potatoes, cherries and lemons? Aromatic treats made from beans, like chocolate and coffee, were also cultivated by humans. Take our quiz to see if you can nail down the origin of 15 fruits, vegetables and beans.
Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button!
Laura is the archaeology and Life's Little Mysteries editor at Live Science. She also reports on general science, including paleontology. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Scholastic, Popular Science and Spectrum, a site on autism research. She has won multiple awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association for her reporting at a weekly newspaper near Seattle. Laura holds a bachelor's degree in English literature and psychology from Washington University in St. Louis and a master's degree in science writing from NYU.
