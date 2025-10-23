Fruits and vegetables quiz: Do you know where pumpkins, blueberries and broccoli come from?

Do you know where staple fruits and vegetables were first domesticated?

If you walk into a grocery store, you'll likely see piles of fruits and vegetables waiting to be purchased. But these foods didn't always look this way; many were domesticated — that is, selectively grown for certain characteristics — over hundreds if not thousands of years to be large and extra tasty.

These eatables each arose in a unique environment. So, do you know where apples and pumpkins emerged? What about potatoes, cherries and lemons? Aromatic treats made from beans, like chocolate and coffee, were also cultivated by humans. Take our quiz to see if you can nail down the origin of 15 fruits, vegetables and beans.

Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button!

More science quizzes

—Animal quiz: Test yourself on these fun animal trivia questions

—What's inside Earth quiz: Test your knowledge of our planet's hidden layers

—US volcano quiz: How many can you name in 10 minutes?