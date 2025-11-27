Archaeology Fragments Quiz: Can you work out what these mysterious artifacts are?

A terracotta tablet from the Nestor Palace in Pylos (Greece) with a Linear B inscription.

Archaeologists need to have excellent attention to detail. They'll examine the curve of a potsherd, measure the precise angle of a carved block of stone, or perceive a barely visible hole in a bone to identify important details about our collective human history.

Think you've got what it takes to be an archaeologist? Let's see how well you can identify some of the world's most famous artifacts from just a sliver of the image. No whip or fedora needed — but keep an eye out for snakes!

Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard

