Archaeology Fragments Quiz: Can you work out what these mysterious artifacts are?
Break out your best magnifying glass to solve these visual archaeology puzzles.
Archaeologists need to have excellent attention to detail. They'll examine the curve of a potsherd, measure the precise angle of a carved block of stone, or perceive a barely visible hole in a bone to identify important details about our collective human history.
Think you've got what it takes to be an archaeologist? Let's see how well you can identify some of the world's most famous artifacts from just a sliver of the image. No whip or fedora needed — but keep an eye out for snakes!
Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button!
More science quizzes
- Ancient Egypt quiz: Test your smarts about pyramids, hieroglyphs and King Tut
- Roman emperor quiz: Test your knowledge on the rulers of the ancient empire
- Terracotta Army quiz: What do you know about the 'warriors' in the 2,200-year-old tomb of China's 1st emperor?
Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.
