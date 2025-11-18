Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to buy headphones, whether that is for your own enjoyment or as a gift for your loved one. The best part? You do not even have to wait for the main event to snap up the best discounts. For example, the price of the ultra-cosy Bose QuietComfort headphones has already been slashed by 43% at Amazon, while the Shokz OpenRun Pro is now $35 off at Best Buy. The real treat, however, is reserved for Apple users.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds are now a huge 42% off and at their lowest-ever price at Walmart.

Many audiophiles consider these earbuds to be one of the best on the market, and that includes us. We gave them a perfect five-star rating in our full Apple AirPods Pro 2 review, and named them the best option for Apple users in our guide to the best running headphones. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are excellent as it is, but for just $139, they are simply a steal.

Best for Apple users Save 42% ($100) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $239 now $139 at Walmart Save 42% on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Walmart. Dust-, sweat- and waterproof, these sleek earbuds are a great option for gym workouts and outdoor activities. They can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, and with four pairs of silicone tips, the AirPods Pro 2 can easily fit a wide range of ear shapes.

True, the AirPods Pro 2 are not the latest or the most advanced Apple offering, but they stand on their own merit nonetheless. Most importantly, they boast a comfortable, customizable fit, excellent sound quality and a good range of noise cancellation features. They are also an excellent option for gym-based workouts and outdoor activities. Thanks to their IP54 rating, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are dust-, sweat- and water-resistant, and their intuitive on-stem controls make it easy to adjust their sound settings mid-run.

Battery life is another advantage. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 can last up to 6 hours with Active Noise Cancellation, and up to 30 hours on a single charge with a charging case. Plus, as our reviewer dutifully pointed out, the battery life does not seem to diminish over time of ownership — and that is something we have seen time and time again with headphones, even some of the more premium ones.

Now, you can snap up these excellent AirPods for just $139 at Walmart. Do not dwell on this deal for too long, though, as it is likely to sell out any minute now.

Key features: IP54 dust- and waterproof, up to 24 hours of battery life with case, 70-minute charging time, multiple noise cancellation modes

Product launched: September 2022

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 was $199.99, and for the better part of this year, the price sat at $229.75. Today's offer from Walmart brings the price down to $139, which is the lowest price we have ever seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $248.75 | Walmart: $139 | Best Buy: $187.99 | Target: $249.99

Reviews consensus: The AirPods Pro 2 are generally regarded as one of the best headphones for Apple users. These sleek buds were universally praised for their excellent noise cancellation modes, great sound quality and intuitive controls, with a vast majority of reviewers giving them a perfect or near-perfect score. However, some testers also complained about the poor durability of the charging case, limited multipoint connectivity and not-so-robust sound customisation features.

✅ Buy it if: You are an Apple user looking for top-quality sports earbuds.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want cosy noise-cancelling headphones for relaxing at home or napping on a plane (such as our favorite Bose QuietComfort headphones, now a massive 43% off at Amazon).

