Watch shows like Planet Earth II and Serengeti III and save 70% on HBO Max as a Hulu add-on.
Save 70% on a whole year of HBO Max and watch hours of nature documentaries, including Sir David Attenborough-narrated The Green Planet. Offer ends Dec 1.
Wondering what to watch this Thanksgiving weekend? Get a whole year of HBO Max for just $2.99 a year as a Hulu add-on. This is one of the top streaming deals we've seen so far.
Sign up to HBO Max today for just $2.99 a month, usually $9.99, when you add it to your Hulu plan.
That's enough time to watch nature documentaries that we love like Sir David Attenborough's Blue Planet II, Planet Earth (I, II and III), Frozen Planet (I and II), Seven Worlds, One Planet and even the hit science entertainment TV show Mythbusters.
Into archaeology? We are! Don't miss shows like Expedition Unknown, Unearthed, Mysteries of the Abandoned, Lost Cities of the Bible and Lost Empire of Persia.
There's also a heap of Discovery Channel content that explores science, nature, anthropology, and survival, including a ton of shark content.
This is a huge saving and will no doubt be snapped up by sci-fi fans across the US. You have a couple of days to decide before the deal expires on December 1.
- We are currently hunting high and low for all the best Black Friday deals of 2025 so be sure to check out every deal we've found over on our main hub.
- Our experts have also reviewed and rated the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, fitness trackers, running shoes, rowing machines and more.
Post-Thanksgiving, this is an ideal streaming deal to grab to settle down with friends or family and watch your favorite nature doc or science show. But don't forget, this deal is only available if you add HBO Max to your existing Hulu subscription and will auto-renew at $9.99 a month after a year.
If you're a David Attenborough fan, or nature documentaries are more your thing in general, you can find a whole back catalogue (spanning decades) of epic and sometimes hypnotic pieces of 21st-century filmmaking. Planet Earth from 2006, Planet Earth II from 2017 and Planet Earth III from 2023 are must-watches. Frozen Planet, Serengeti, Life and the Mating Game are other favorites that will stun you with their exceptional visuals and storytelling.
We recommend you set a reminder in your calendar to turn off auto-renew, and perhaps grab another deal in November 2026! A deal that (will probably) keep on giving. You have a couple of days to snatch up this deal before it expires on December 1.
Key features: Expedition Unknown, Unearthed, Mysteries of the Abandoned, Lost Cities of the Bible, Lost Empire of Persia, Blue Planet II, Planet Earth (I, II, & III), Frozen Planet (I & II), Seven Worlds, One Planet, Mythbusters, Chernobyl: Secrets, Lies and the Untold Stories.
Price history: Before this deal, adding HBO Max to your Hulu subscription cost $9.99 a month. $2.99 seems like a steal.
Consensus: HBO Max is home to all of HBO's original content, making it an ideal expanse for sci-fi fans to explore, as well as showing big-name movies and series we've already mentioned. Hulu, which you need to claim this deal, is home to some huge franchises like Alien and Predator.
Featured in guides: Best streaming services (at Space.com)
✅ Buy it if: You're a bargain-loving sci-fi fan with a Hulu subscription.
❌ Don't buy it if: You have no interest in sci-fi, fantasy films, or some of the biggest franchises around.
Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors and much more.
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Tantse Walter is a writer, photographer, and travel enthusiast who has spent over a decade facilitating global adventurous expeditions. She loves getting into the nitty-gritty of sourcing and planning itineraries, getting out and about in nature, and admiring the night sky. She is currently a contributing writer to both Space.com and LiveScience.com.
- Kimberley LaneE-commerce writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.