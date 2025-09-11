Want a top-class GPS adventure watch, but not willing to spend close to $1,000 for the ultra-premium Garmin Fenix 8? Then this deal may be exactly what you are looking for — the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition has just been discounted at Amazon, with the price of the bigger, 51 mm version slashed by a huge $321 and the smaller, 47 mm option cheaper by $236. This means that this top-shelf watch is now at its lowest price since Prime Day. If you do not mind spending around $20 more, you can also get a similar deal at Best Buy.
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition may not have the same diving capabilities and advanced smartwatch features that Fenix 8 is known for, but just like its pricier counterpart, it boasts military-grade durability, a built-in flashlight and some of the best workout tracking features money can buy. It is a dream watch for any outdoor explorer or professional athlete out there.
Save 29% on the Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition, a premium multisport GPS watch that meets U.S. military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance. With a built-in flashlight, advanced health tracking features, and stacks of preloaded maps, it is an excellent pick for explorers and outdoor athletes.
Price check: Best Buy: $799
Save 24% on the Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition in a slightly smaller size than the model mentioned above (47 mm vs. 51 mm). It has the same features and tracking sensors as its bigger sibling, but it is slightly lighter and more discreet.
Price check: Best Buy: $764.99
While we admittedly have not had the pleasure of testing this particular model, we thoroughly enjoyed reviewing the Garmin Epix (Gen 2), a more basic and affordable version of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2). This rugged wearable won us over with its glossy-looking screen, excellent GPS accuracy, and reliable heart rate measurements, and if it were not for its sky-high price at the time of testing, we would have given it a five-star rating.
The Pro version appears to be even better. This Garmin watch features an even more durable build, more advanced sensors and longer battery life, and comes with a slightly wider array of features. Simply put, it is premium in the full sense of the word. For less than $800, the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is not to be missed.
Key features: 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, titanium bezel, gesture control, a built-in flashlight, multi-GNSS GPS navigation, 10ATM water resistance, up to 16 days of battery life, TopoActive maps
Product launched: May 2023
Price history: For the better part of the year, the price of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition fluctuated between $799.99 and $999.99. Today's offer from Amazon brings it down to just $778.99, which is the lowest price we have seen since the Prime Day sale.
Price comparison: Garmin: $1,099.99 | Walmart: $799.99 | REI: $1099.99
Reviews consensus: The Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition is universally rated as one of Garmin's best-ever watches for outdoor explorers and endurance athletes. It received particularly positive feedback for its accurate workout tracking, ultra-rugged design and outdoor-oriented features. Many reviewers also praised the Epix 2 Pro for its bright display and sleek, non-intimidating looks. Most criticism, on the other hand, appeared to be of its high price.
TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Cycling Weekly: ★★★★★ | CoachWeb: ★★★★★
✅ Buy it if: You want a top-shelf GPS adventure watch at a reasonable price.
❌ Don't buy it if: You need solar charging or a watch that you can take scuba diving (such as the Garmin Fenix 8, for example).
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Anna Gora is a health writer at Live Science, having previously worked across Coach, Fit&Well, T3, TechRadar and Tom's Guide. She is a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and health coach with nearly 10 years of professional experience. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition from the Warsaw University of Life Sciences, a Master’s degree in Nutrition, Physical Activity & Public Health from the University of Bristol, as well as various health coaching certificates. She is passionate about empowering people to live a healthy lifestyle and promoting the benefits of a plant-based diet.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.