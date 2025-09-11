Want a top-class GPS adventure watch, but not willing to spend close to $1,000 for the ultra-premium Garmin Fenix 8? Then this deal may be exactly what you are looking for — the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition has just been discounted at Amazon, with the price of the bigger, 51 mm version slashed by a huge $321 and the smaller, 47 mm option cheaper by $236. This means that this top-shelf watch is now at its lowest price since Prime Day. If you do not mind spending around $20 more, you can also get a similar deal at Best Buy.

The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition may not have the same diving capabilities and advanced smartwatch features that Fenix 8 is known for, but just like its pricier counterpart, it boasts military-grade durability, a built-in flashlight and some of the best workout tracking features money can buy. It is a dream watch for any outdoor explorer or professional athlete out there.

Image 1 of 5 Our reviewer thoroughly enjoyed testing the Garmin Epix 2, the more basic version of the Garmin Epix Pro 2. (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams)

While we admittedly have not had the pleasure of testing this particular model, we thoroughly enjoyed reviewing the Garmin Epix (Gen 2), a more basic and affordable version of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2). This rugged wearable won us over with its glossy-looking screen, excellent GPS accuracy, and reliable heart rate measurements, and if it were not for its sky-high price at the time of testing, we would have given it a five-star rating.

The Pro version appears to be even better. This Garmin watch features an even more durable build, more advanced sensors and longer battery life, and comes with a slightly wider array of features. Simply put, it is premium in the full sense of the word. For less than $800, the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is not to be missed.

Key features: 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, titanium bezel, gesture control, a built-in flashlight, multi-GNSS GPS navigation, 10ATM water resistance, up to 16 days of battery life, TopoActive maps

Product launched: May 2023

Price history: For the better part of the year, the price of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition fluctuated between $799.99 and $999.99. Today's offer from Amazon brings it down to just $778.99, which is the lowest price we have seen since the Prime Day sale.

Price comparison: Garmin: $1,099.99 | Walmart: $799.99 | REI: $1099.99

Reviews consensus: The Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition is universally rated as one of Garmin's best-ever watches for outdoor explorers and endurance athletes. It received particularly positive feedback for its accurate workout tracking, ultra-rugged design and outdoor-oriented features. Many reviewers also praised the Epix 2 Pro for its bright display and sleek, non-intimidating looks. Most criticism, on the other hand, appeared to be of its high price.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Cycling Weekly: ★★★★★ | CoachWeb: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a top-shelf GPS adventure watch at a reasonable price.

❌ Don't buy it if: You need solar charging or a watch that you can take scuba diving (such as the Garmin Fenix 8, for example).