Looking for a heavy-duty air purifier that can easily combat severe air pollution? Consider the Molekule Air Pro and Molekule Air Mini. These exceptionally powerful and technologically advanced air purifiers are among the handful of models cleared by the FDA as Class II medical devices. Thanks to a patented PECO technology, they can break down viruses, bacteria, mold spores and other airborne pollutants into water and harmless gases. The Molekule Air Pro and Mini do not just trap airborne pollutants; they destroy them, once and for all. The best part? You can now snap up these premium devices at a heavily reduced price at Macy's.

The mighty Molekule Air Pro is now 21% off, bringing its price down by a solid $215, while its smaller and less powerful sibling Air Mini+ is 17% off, saving you a neat $60. We spotted the same deal at Amazon and a couple of other retailers just yesterday, but it has already sold out. Do not dwell too long on this offer from Macy's, as we do not expect it to last long, either.

During our Molekule Air Pro review, we were particularly impressed by its ability to remove smoke. Every air purifier we test is subjected to smoke tests, where we burn 10 matches, then run the machine for 15 and 30 minutes on its auto setting. After just 15 minutes, the Molekule Air Pro removed a whopping 99.9% airborne particles. After 30 minutes, the air quality was better than when we started. Indeed, it is one of the most powerful appliances we have ever tested, which is why we gave it a strong 4/5 rating and a spot in our guide to the best air purifiers.

For large spaces Save $215 Molekule Air Pro: was $1,014.99 now $799.99 at Macy's Save 21% on the Molekule Air Pro at Macy's. Equipped with the pollutant-destroying PECO technology, a HEPA filter, comprehensive air quality measurements and an effective range of up to 1000 square feet (92.9 square meters), it is one of the most advanced and powerful air purifiers money can buy. Read more ▼

For small to medium spaces Save $60 Molekule Air Mini: was $359.99 now $299.99 at Macy's Save 17% on the smaller and less powerful version of the Molekule Air Pro. It offers the same technological solutions, medical clearance and smart features, but it is better suited for smaller spaces up to 250 square feet (23.2 square meters). Read more ▼

Robust air quality monitoring is another aspect in which Molekule tends to outshine the competitors. While most air purifiers use simple color-coded air-quality indicators, the Air Pro and Air Mini will tell you exactly how much pollution is in the air, breaking it down into volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon dioxide (CO2), relative humidity and three separate categories of particulate matter (PM1.0, PM2.5, and PM10). The Molekule app will then track the air quality over time, allowing you to identify any significant spikes and drops in the levels of specific air pollutants.

The Molekule Air Pro is both a real powerhouse of an air purifier and an ultra-robust air quality sensor — and right now, you can knock $215 off its original price.

Key features: PECO-HEPA Tri-Power Filter, FDA clearance, 2 auto modes, 6 fan speeds, app and voice control, comprehensive air quality readings

Product launched: September 2020

Price history: For the better part of this year, the price of Molekule Air Pro fluctuated between $899.99 and $1,014.99. The price of the Air Mini+ model, on the other hand, sat mostly at $359.99, occasionally dropping to as low as $299.99. Today's offer from Macy's brings their prices down to $799.44 and $299.99, respectively.

Price comparison: Molekule: $1,014.99 & $339.99| Walmart: $849.99 & $359.99 | Target: $1,014.99 & $359.99

Reviews consensus: The Molekule Air Pro universally impressed the reviewers with its exceptional air-cleaning performance, ultra-sleek design and handy smart features. Many testers also praised its robust air quality monitoring, portability and ease of use. However, none of the reviewers gave this air purifier a full five stars, citing its sky-high price, expensive filter replacements and noisiness at high fan speeds.

Homes & Gardens: ★★★★ | Live Science: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best air purifiers

✅ Buy it if: You want a stylish and ultra-powerful air purifier that offers an array of smart features and detailed air quality readings.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something that is whisper-quiet and less 'techy'.

