Looking for a new smartwatch? Now is a great time to save money on some of the best fitness trackers around. While the Labor Day sale may not offer nearly as many jaw-dropping smartwatch deals as Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, there are still some gems to be found if you know where to look.

Below, you will find three Labor Day smartwatch deals so good we would happily invest in them ourselves. You can trust our choice here — we have personally tried and tested dozens of fitness trackers, so we know which models are truly worth your hard-earned money and which are better given a miss. Plus, we made sure that these are the lowest prices around, so you can shop with confidence.

Let's start with our favorite smartwatch deal we found, the Withings ScanWatch 2. This ultra-stylish smartwatch is now 19% off at Amazon, and the cheapest it has been since February. If you are tired of the bulky, sporty-looking Garmin watches, the Withings ScanWatch 2 will be right up your street. It is discreet, beautifully crafted and, if our experiences with the brand are anything to go by, also very accurate and long-lasting.

Best for style Save $70 Withings ScanWatch 2: was $369 now $299 at Amazon Save 19% on the second iteration of the Withings ScanWatch, one of the most stylish and discreet smartwatches that has ever graced our wrists. This watch measures multiple health stats, including your heart rate, sleep, body temperature and blood oxygen, and it comes with a whopping 30 days of battery life. Read more ▼

Then, there is this excellent deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 — the price of this popular Android smartwatch has just been slashed by 25% at Walmart. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 offers excellent health-tracking features, customizable designs and a myriad of third-party apps, making it an excellent all-rounder and a top pick for those with Samsung Galaxy phones. At just $187, it is a steal.

Best for Samsung users Save $62 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $249 now $187 at Walmart Save 25% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at Walmart. With its AI-driven health coaching, advanced sleep tracking features and a long list of smartwatch capabilities, this budget-friendly Android wearable punches way above its affordable price point. The downside? One-day battery life. Read more ▼

Lastly, we have this massive Walmart deal on the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar — this premium outdoor smartwatch is now a whopping $350 off. True, the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar has seen many discounts recently (mostly due to the release of the newer, more advanced Garmin Fenix 8 several months ago), but not every day do we see its price go under $650. If you are after a reliable companion for your outdoor adventures, we can't recommend this watch enough.