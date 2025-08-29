Looking for a new smartwatch? Now is a great time to save money on some of the best fitness trackers around. While the Labor Day sale may not offer nearly as many jaw-dropping smartwatch deals as Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, there are still some gems to be found if you know where to look.
Below, you will find three Labor Day smartwatch deals so good we would happily invest in them ourselves. You can trust our choice here — we have personally tried and tested dozens of fitness trackers, so we know which models are truly worth your hard-earned money and which are better given a miss. Plus, we made sure that these are the lowest prices around, so you can shop with confidence.
Let's start with our favorite smartwatch deal we found, the Withings ScanWatch 2. This ultra-stylish smartwatch is now 19% off at Amazon, and the cheapest it has been since February. If you are tired of the bulky, sporty-looking Garmin watches, the Withings ScanWatch 2 will be right up your street. It is discreet, beautifully crafted and, if our experiences with the brand are anything to go by, also very accurate and long-lasting.
Save 19% on the second iteration of the Withings ScanWatch, one of the most stylish and discreet smartwatches that has ever graced our wrists. This watch measures multiple health stats, including your heart rate, sleep, body temperature and blood oxygen, and it comes with a whopping 30 days of battery life.
Then, there is this excellent deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 — the price of this popular Android smartwatch has just been slashed by 25% at Walmart. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 offers excellent health-tracking features, customizable designs and a myriad of third-party apps, making it an excellent all-rounder and a top pick for those with Samsung Galaxy phones. At just $187, it is a steal.
Save 25% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at Walmart. With its AI-driven health coaching, advanced sleep tracking features and a long list of smartwatch capabilities, this budget-friendly Android wearable punches way above its affordable price point. The downside? One-day battery life.
Lastly, we have this massive Walmart deal on the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar — this premium outdoor smartwatch is now a whopping $350 off. True, the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar has seen many discounts recently (mostly due to the release of the newer, more advanced Garmin Fenix 8 several months ago), but not every day do we see its price go under $650. If you are after a reliable companion for your outdoor adventures, we can't recommend this watch enough.
Save 35% on the bigger and bolder version of one of our favorite rugged smartwatches, the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar. Built to military-grade standards, jam-packed with fitness tracking features and solar-powered, this rugged beauty is a real powerhouse and an excellent pick for serious athletes and outdoor explorers.
Anna Gora is a health writer at Live Science, having previously worked across Coach, Fit&Well, T3, TechRadar and Tom's Guide. She is a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and health coach with nearly 10 years of professional experience. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition from the Warsaw University of Life Sciences, a Master’s degree in Nutrition, Physical Activity & Public Health from the University of Bristol, as well as various health coaching certificates. She is passionate about empowering people to live a healthy lifestyle and promoting the benefits of a plant-based diet.
