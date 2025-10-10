China issues new pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions — is it now a global leader in climate action?

In a video statement to the United Nations (UN) in September, China's President Xi Jinping announced the country's first-ever plan defining set targets to cut its greenhouse gas emissions.

The country aims to reduce its emissions by 7% to 10% by 2035, per the new plan. As the world's largest emitter, China has the potential to shape the global fight against climate change.

The pledge is remarkable as it is the first time China has set out specific emission-reduction targets. Research indicates that the goals set out are achievable. Proponents argue that China will not fall short — and may even overdeliver — on its commitments.

Some have expressed concerns , however, labeling China's nationally determined contribution (NDC) — a country's climate action plan — as insufficient to meet the target of limiting warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) above pre-industrial levels under the Paris Agreement . Still, many see it as a significant moment in global climate policy .

"China's new climate target is both underwhelming and transformative," Andreas Sieber , associate director of policy and campaigns at 350.org, an international environmental NGO, said in a statement . "Reducing emissions by 7-10% by 2035 from peak levels falls short of what the world needs, yet it anchors the world's largest emitter on a path where clean-tech defines economic leadership."

China, the United States and India were the top emitters in 2024, according to the Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research . In 2024, China was responsible for about 29% of global greenhouse gas emissions. In contrast, the U.S. contributed 11.1%, while India contributed 8.2%.

At the same time, China is surging ahead in renewable energy, having installed a record of 1,200 GW of wind and solar capacity by the end of 2024 — surpassing the 2030 target set by its National Energy Administration six years early. While coal still dominates China's power generation, these developments suggest the country may be poised to fulfil its new climate goals.

So what do you think? Has China's new target positioned it as a true global leader in climate action — or is this promise too little, too late? Answer our poll and let us know what you think in the comments below.