Although May hasn't quite got as much going on as the excitement of April, there's still a lot to look at in the night sky — if you have the right gear.

We're looking at the stargazing events for the month ahead to give you specific product recommendations for binoculars, telescopes and cameras to help you get the best possible views of each celestial spectacle. With two full moons, a meteor shower and a pretty cool solar alignment at the end of the month, there's plenty of action to observe and photograph throughout May 2026.

May 01: Full flower moon

"Copy, moon joy". (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that the whole world is utterly obsessed with the moon after Artemis II, we'll all be gazing skyward at the full Flower Moon on May 1. Although the craters and shadows look more detailed during the waxing and waning phases, the full moon will never cease to amaze stargazers new and old. You can certainly view it with just your eyes, but a pair of binoculars or a telescope will allow a closer look, and an astrophotography camera with a long lens will capture beautiful images.