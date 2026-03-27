As the winter constellations sit lower and lower in the night sky, April sees the arrival of some pretty exciting night sky events. The full moon at the start of the month provides an excellent target for beginners, and not only is there the breathtaking Lyrid meteor shower to enjoy (in new moon week, no less), but there are also two comets to see in April — although one of them will fly too close to the sun to be enjoyed with the naked eye.

Read on to discover our recommendations for the best cameras, best binoculars and best telescopes for each event throughout April.

Apr 01: Full Pink Moon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

April kicks off with a full Pink Moon on the night of April 1 into April 2. The full moon is always a crowd pleaser, regardless of whether you're a beginner or a seasoned astronomer. The moon can easily be viewed with the naked eye, as we all know, but if you want to get a closer, more detailed view, pick up a pair of binoculars or a small telescope to observe the craters and lunar surface in more detail. The evening moonrise is also an excellent time to photograph the moon, especially if you can capture it rising over a bridge, monument or tower to add drama and scale.

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Best seen with:

Camera: Provided your camera works well in low light, your lens choice is actually more important for photographing the moon. You’ll need a long focal length to zoom as far in as you can, so the moon appears bigger in the frame (a tripod or monopod will also help steady your shot). Alternatively, smart telescopes can track and stack images of the moon, which is a great alternative if you don’t have an astrophotography camera.

Binoculars: You can see the moon in pretty much any pair of binoculars, but it depends on how much detail you want to see, and whether you want to go handheld or use a tripod. We’ve had lovely views of the moon even with compact binoculars, but if you want the best views, we’d recommend sizing up to a pair of big astronomy binoculars — 12x50 and above is a good place to start.

Telescope: You can certainly get decent views of the moon in a small telescope, but, as you’d expect, the bigger tubes are going to have better light-gathering ability. In fact, the eyepiece will probably make the most difference for lunar viewing.

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A 20mm eyepiece will give lovely full moon vistas, but a high-power 6-10mm eyepiece is great for picking out surface details. That said, the moon is an excellent first target for your kids to observe with a child-friendly telescope.