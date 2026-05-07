<a id="elk-e222a6b0-5096-4dd4-8005-61c42115e7fc"></a><h2 id="what-is-hantavirus-and-how-risky-is-this-outbreak-2">What is hantavirus, and how risky is this outbreak? </h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout " data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-afc75fdf-6ace-4840-87ff-82a7bf4f53dd"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1921px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.27%;"><img id="qiuufYKXLMx33ekYRBv9g" name="GettyImages-1191008931-hantavirus" alt="An illustration of a blue translucent spiky sphere of a hantavirus molecule, with a 3D strand of DNA at the center. All in front of a blue background." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/qiuufYKXLMx33ekYRBv9g.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1921" height="1081" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><div class="credit">(Image credit: ROGER HARRIS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)</div></figure><p id="elk-57a4c250-210a-4fd5-af6b-19e190da3b8e">Hantaviruses are a family of viruses carried by rodents. Hantavirus infections in humans are relatively uncommon, but when they do occur, they can be dangerous, with fatality rates ranging between 1% and 50% depending on the type of hantavirus. No specific treatment exists to cure infections, but prompt medical care can improve patients' chances of survival.</p><p>While most hantaviruses cannot pass between people, one specific type, known as the Andes virus, can. The Andes virus is the type of hantavirus that laboratory tests point to being behind this cluster. Health authorities are now working to analyze the virus's DNA to compare its sequence to that of Andes viruses involved in past outbreaks.</p><a id="elk-seasonal" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-57a4c250-210a-4fd5-af6b-19e190da3b8e-2">The World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said the risk posed to the public from this cluster remains low, although they continue to monitor the situation.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div><p>For more on the Andes virus, you can read health editor <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.livescience.com/author/nicoletta-lanese"><u>Nicoletta's</u></a> <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.livescience.com/health/viruses-infections-disease/andes-virus-the-only-hantavirus-strain-that-can-spread-between-people-identified-as-culprit-on-cruise-ship"><u>story here</u></a>. And for more background information on hantaviruses, broadly, <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.livescience.com/health/viruses-infections-disease/what-is-hantavirus-the-rare-but-deadly-respiratory-illness-spread-by-rodents"><u>you can read this story</u></a>.</p><template data-slice-id="slice-person-kMfnGS9Abgy3JQDuxei9Ga-fi9xW7AZnaGmIXhDE4ffu9usPleQyyqp" data-slice-class="person-wrapper"></template>