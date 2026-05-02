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Science news this week: Risky, lifesaving surgery performed on a baby in the womb, AI agent deletes a company database in 9 seconds, and the universe may end much sooner than expected

May 2, 2026: Our weekly roundup of the latest science in the news, as well as a few fascinating articles to keep you entertained over the weekend.

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The purple spiral galaxy NGC 5468 and a sad cartoon robot.
Surgery performed on a baby in the womb, a rogue chatbot deletes a company's database, why the universe could end much sooner than expected, and forecasters race to understand this year's rapid El Niño.
(Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, A. Riess (JHU/STScI), CC BY 4.0 INT | danijelala via Getty Images)
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This week's science news was filled with awe-inspiring medical breakthroughs, including the story of a risky surgery that saved an unborn baby from a rare lung disorder at just 25 weeks gestation.

Baby Cassian was diagnosed with congenital high airway obstruction syndrome during a second-trimester ultrasound, which required a first-of-its-kind surgery to save him while he was still in the womb. After the surgery, the doctors sealed up the womb, where he remained for another six weeks. Cassian was born in August 2025 and is now being weaned off respiratory support. Doctors say they could perform similar surgeries on other babies in the future.

Anthropic agent deletes company's database

'I violated every principle I was given': AI agent deletes company's entire database in 9 seconds, then confesses

A cartoon of a robot with the word &amp;quot;AI&#039; on its chest sits behind a laptop with various error codes floating around it.

Generative AI agent Cursor, running on Claude Code, deleted PocketOS's entire database

(Image credit: danijelala via Getty Images)

The cost of putting hallucination-prone AI agents to work was displayed all too clearly this week, with reports that the coding agent Cursor, which is powered by Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6, deleted an entire production database and its backups in just nine seconds.

The stricken company was PocketOS, which makes software for rental car companies. After the swift deletion, the company traced the culprit back to the coding agent, and the AI bot reportedly confessed that it had guessed, acted without permission, and failed to understand the command before running it.

As AI agents are integrated into more and more key digital infrastructure, this is just the beginning, PocketOS founder Jer Crane said.

"We are not the first," he wrote. "We will not be the last unless this gets airtime."

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