This week's science news was filled with awe-inspiring medical breakthroughs, including the story of a risky surgery that saved an unborn baby from a rare lung disorder at just 25 weeks gestation .

Baby Cassian was diagnosed with congenital high airway obstruction syndrome during a second-trimester ultrasound, which required a first-of-its-kind surgery to save him while he was still in the womb. After the surgery, the doctors sealed up the womb, where he remained for another six weeks. Cassian was born in August 2025 and is now being weaned off respiratory support. Doctors say they could perform similar surgeries on other babies in the future.

Elsewhere, a comprehensive map of mouse smell receptors revealed some surprising details about the fundamental sense , including the clustering of receptors into tight bands based on type. Plus, researchers found that heartbeats are crucial to stopping cardiac cancer from growing ; a new "blood filtering" therapy has shown early promise for treating preeclampsia ; early data linked the weight loss drug Wegovy to "eye stroke" , and a "living" knee replacement could soon be used in human patients .

And if all of that serious health news didn't pique your interest, what about this case report of a man whose irregular heartbeat suddenly stabilized after a rectal exam?

Anthropic agent deletes company's database

Generative AI agent Cursor, running on Claude Code, deleted PocketOS's entire database (Image credit: danijelala via Getty Images)

The cost of putting hallucination-prone AI agents to work was displayed all too clearly this week, with reports that the coding agent Cursor, which is powered by Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6, deleted an entire production database and its backups in just nine seconds.

The stricken company was PocketOS, which makes software for rental car companies. After the swift deletion, the company traced the culprit back to the coding agent, and the AI bot reportedly confessed that it had guessed, acted without permission, and failed to understand the command before running it.

As AI agents are integrated into more and more key digital infrastructure, this is just the beginning, PocketOS founder Jer Crane said.

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"We are not the first," he wrote. "We will not be the last unless this gets airtime."

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