An AI coding agent designed to help a small software company streamline its tasks instead blew a hole through its business in just nine seconds.

PocketOS founder Jer Crane, said that the AI coding agent Cursor — powered by Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6 model — deleted the company's entire production database and backups with a single call to its cloud provider, Railway, on April 24.

The deletion, according to Crane, should act as a warning to other companies racing to entrust AI agents with real-world tools.

"This isn't a story about one bad agent or one bad API [Application Programming Interfaces]," Crane wrote in an X post . "It's about an entire industry building AI-agent integrations into production infrastructure faster than it's building the safety architecture to make those integrations safe."

Unlike a regular conversational chatbot , an AI agent can perform actions on behalf of a user. It can search files, write code, use login keys and phone outside services. That can make it more useful than a back-and-forth textual exchange. But when an agent has broad access to live systems, a predictive guess can turn a wrong answer into a business disaster.

Crane's company, PocketOS makes software for car rental companies, handling tasks such as reservations, payments, customer records and vehicle tracking. After the deletion, Crane said customers lost reservations and new signups, and some could not find records for people arriving to pick up their rental cars.

"We've contacted legal counsel," Crane wrote. "We are documenting everything."