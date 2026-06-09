Artemis III crew revealed: NASA announces astronauts for 'one of history's most complex missions'

NASA's Artemis III crew has been revealed. The astronauts will launch into low Earth orbit next year to test docking with commercial lunar landers being developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin.

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The Artemis III crew.
The Artemis III crew from left to right: Andre Douglas, Luca Parmitano, Randy Bresnik, and Frank Rubio
(Image credit: NASA)

NASA has named the crew for its upcoming Artemis III mission, which the space agency says will be one of the most complex missions in history.

The four-person crew will consist of NASA commander Randy Bresnik, ESA astronaut and pilot Luca Parmitano, and NASA mission specialists Andre Douglas and Frank Rubio, alongside NASA backup crew member Robert Hines. Targeted for 2027, this next phase of NASA's moon program will launch astronauts into low Earth orbit to test one or both commercial lunar landers developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin.