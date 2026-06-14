Artemis II crew captures rare double auroras on the dark side of Earth as they zoom toward the moon — Space photo of the week

The four astronauts on NASA’s Artemis II mission captured more than they bargained for when they photographed the nightside of Earth, right after starting their historic journey to the moon.

Jamie Carter's avatar
By
published
in Features

A view of Earth with a glow behind it.
Earth as seen by the departing crew of Artemis II on April 2, 2026.
(Image credit: Reid Wiseman/NASA)
Quick Facts

What it is: A moonlit Earth.

Where it is: Image taken from Earth orbit.

When it was shared: June 4, 2026.