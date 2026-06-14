Quick Facts What it is: A moonlit Earth. Where it is: Image taken from Earth orbit. When it was shared: June 4, 2026.

When NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman pointed his camera back at Earth — just as the Artemis II crew's Orion spacecraft departed for the moon on April 2 — he captured what looks, to the untrained eye, like a regular “Blue Marble” image. But look closer, and you will see a series of hidden details that make this one of the mission's most unique and poignant images .

When Wiseman took this photograph (with a Nikon D5 camera), he and his record-breaking crew were on the night side of Earth. Yet it looks very much like daytime, because the globe was lit by bright light from the Pink Moon , which had turned full on April 1 — the day before Artemis II launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

What Wiseman's camera captured was sunlight reflected by the moon onto Earth, a subtle light he could only capture by maximizing his camera's sensitivity. Look at the originals, archived on the Gateway to Astronaut Photography of Earth , and you can see what this view looked like to the naked eye.

Being illuminated largely by moonlight allowed nighttime features to stand out in unusual detail. Look carefully, and you’ll see city lights. From the astronauts' position above the mid-Atlantic, urban lights can be seen in parts of Spain, Portugal, northern Africa, sub-Saharan Africa and Brazil.

But it’s not just the cities that are aglow. Because this global image includes both the North and South Poles, Wiseman managed to capture an extremely rare display of simultaneous auroras on opposite sides of the Earth. Look at the top left and bottom right segments of the planet, and you’ll spot rival bands of green — the northern and southern lights, generated as charged particles of solar wind race along magnetic field lines and collide with molecules in Earth’s atmosphere.