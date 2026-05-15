'I heard gasps' and 'oh my God': Artemis II astronauts reveal inside story of their mind-bending solar eclipse

OTTAWA, ONTARIO — On their record-setting journey around the moon and back, the Artemis II astronauts experienced awe that remains hard to put into words, the team said at a recent public appearance in Canada.

One of the crew’s most memorable mission moments was watching the sun disappear behind the moon for 53 minutes on April 6, marking a unique solar eclipse visible only from space. NASA’s Reid Wiseman, however, wasn't initially focused on the celestial sight. He had his responsibilities on his mind.

"As that sun was behind the moon, we had a lot of science to do," Wiseman told an audience of hundreds of space fans, including kids in homemade astronaut costumes, gathered here at Canada's National Arts Centre Wednesday (May 13).

But the commander of the moon mission noticed his crew was distracted. "Very quickly, I heard gasps. I heard, 'Oh my God.' I heard, 'I can't believe this.'"

Wiseman diligently kept working behind the camera, but once he finished, NASA pilot Victor Glover invited him to the docking tunnel. Wiseman floated there and looked through the window. The sight, captured in photography, is spectacular — the three-dimensional moon curving like a ghost ship, backdropped by a gorgeous solar corona. On top of that, Earthshine — the reflected light of our home planet — makes the moon glow eerily in the dark.

But seeing it in person was something else. "I don't think the human mind has evolved to the point of being able to understand what we're looking at," Wiseman recalled saying to Glover. (Glover's laconic response, broadcast to the world: "We just went sci-fi.")

Braids and maple cookies

Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch looks down at Earth from space. (Image credit: NASA via Getty Images)

Wiseman, Glover and the other two Artemis II astronauts — mission specialists Christina Koch of NASA and Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) — shared their lunar experiences during the crew's first visit to Canada since the mission's conclusion on April 10 .

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The National Arts Centre's outdoor screen in downtown Ottawa, within a short walk of the Parliament of Canada, included giant avatars of the astronauts and a welcome message to the crew. Space-themed banners lined nearby streets, while temporary image displays showcased Canada's 40-plus years of astronaut missions. Boxes of tulips, as a part of the city's annual Tulip Festival that runs in mid-May, adorned the space display.

Accompanied by the CSA's Jenni Gibbons, one of the mission backup crewmembers who served as capsule communicator for Artemis II, the moon astronauts focused on international collaboration — even in food choices. According to the team, a sweet snack from the CSA played a key role during the crew's time on the far side of the moon, while the crew was out of communication with Earth.