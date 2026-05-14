High-status Roman woman was buried in a lead coffin with jet hairpins and exotic resins, archaeologists find

An elaborate Roman-era coffin containing the remains of a woman who appears to have been buried with gypsum and exotic resins has been discovered in the city of Colchester in the U.K.

"This is one of the most fascinating Roman burials we have worked on in Colchester in recent years," Adam Wightman , director of archaeology at Colchester Archaeological Trust, said in a statement . The combination of the coffin, grave goods and scientific evidence make it a compelling burial, he said.

The elite Roman woman was in her late 20s or 30s when she died, and she lived at a time when the Roman Empire controlled England. Exactly when she was buried is unclear, but it was likely during the late Roman period, which lasted from roughly the late third century to early fifth century A.D., archaeologists said in the statement.

"The high-status woman was buried in a decorated lead coffin accompanied by a rich group of grave goods," according to Colchester Archaeological Trust. "She was buried with objects including jet hairpins, a group of rare glass flasks, and other grave goods. This indicates a carefully staged and richly furnished burial."

The woman was also buried with exotic resins, including frankincense , dried sap from trees in the Boswellia genus, many of which grow in Africa, the Middle East and India. Frankincense can be burned as incense and was thought to have medicinal properties.

Her coffin also had gypsum, meaning the woman's body may have been covered in liquid gypsum , a plaster-like paste, before her burial. "This suggests usage of valuable imported substances in the treatment of the body after death," according to the statement.

A man excavates the site of a Roman-era coffin in Colchester. (Image credit: Colchester Archaeological Trust)

In Roman Britain, elite individuals sometimes had liquid gypsum poured on them after they died. In cases where the gypsum is well preserved, it can leave a haunting image of the deceased. In one case , the outline of a deceased baby was preserved in a liquid gypsum burial found in York.