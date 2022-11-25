19 jaw-dropping James Webb Space Telescope images

From nebulas and black holes to baby star nurseries and ancient collisions, the universe has never looked more beautiful thanks to NASA's $10 billion-telescope.

The Tarantula Nebula
(Image credit: NASA/ESA)

The cutting-edge, $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) shared its debut image with the world on July 12, 2022, peering deeper into the universe than any telescope before it. Since then, JWST has captured the mystery and beauty of the cosmos in image after dazzling image, captivating curious Earthlings everywhere. Here are 19 of the telescope’s finest observations. 

The Pillars of Creation

A new James Webb Space Telescipe image shows the stunning 'pillars of creation,' brightly glowing tendrils of gas and dust within the Milky Way

(Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Anton M. Koekemoer (STScI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI).)

The towering pillars of creation – a vast span of sculptured gas and dust located about 6,500 light-years from Earth in the Eagle Nebula – have been a famous Milky Way landmark since the Hubble Space Telescope observed them in 1995. JWST's shimmering portrait of the iconic structures could help scientists uncover new insights into how stars are born, and how they shape the space around them. 

 Webb's deep field 

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has produced the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, this image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 is overflowing with detail.

(Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)

 JWST's debut image is also the deepest and most detailed image of the universe ever taken. At the dazzling, jewel-filled image's center, a bright cluster of galaxies magnifies the light of stars more than 13 billion light-years away, while thousands of younger galaxies cartwheel through the background.  

The 'Phantom Galaxy'

The James Webb Space Telescope's view of the heart of the Phantom Galaxy (M74). It is in a spiral pattern.

(Image credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-JWST Team; ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Chandar. Acknowledgement: J. Schmidt)

Like a celestial nautilus shell, the eerie 'Phantom Galaxy' swirls through space about 32 million light-years from Earth. Scientists call it a "grand design spiral," due to how prominent and well-defined the galaxy's spiral arms are. 

'Mountains' of the Carina Nebula

This landscape of "mountains" and "valleys" speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth.

(Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)

One of JWST's debut images was this cosmic landscape painting of the Carina Nebula, located about 7,600 light-years from Earth. Lit up and sculpted by the radiation of baby stars, this is one of the most active star-forming regions ever discovered.

Stephan's quintet

Stephan’s Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies, is best known for being prominently featured in the holiday classic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Today, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope reveals Stephan’s Quintet in a new light.

(Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)

Stephan's Quintet, a group of five tightly-bound galaxies located 290 million light-years away in the Pegasus constellation, is what happens when one part of space gets too crowded. Four of the tight-knit galaxies continuously swoop past one another in a dangerous dance of near-collisions, slowly warping and stretching the stars between them. 

 The Southern Ring nebula 

Two cameras aboard Webb captured the latest image of this planetary nebula, cataloged as NGC 3132, and known informally as the Southern Ring Nebula. It is approximately 2,500 light-years away.

(Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)

Also called the "Eight-Burst nebula" for its figure-eight shape, the Southern Ring nebula is a gargantuan cloud of gas and dust expelled by a dying star some 2,500 light-years away. JWST imaged the stellar graveyard with two cameras, revealing more details in the nebula's gas structures in the left image, and a secret, second star hiding at the center of the right image. 

The Cartwheel Galaxy

A composite image of the Cartwheel Galaxy and two smaller companion galaxies.

(Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

The aptly named Cartwheel Galaxy, located about 500 light-years from Earth, is a spectacular spiral galaxy shrouded in hot dust. Once, it likely looked very similar to the Milky Way — however, an ancient collision with a smaller galaxy gave it this distinct wagon-wheel-like shape.

 Ghostly rings of Neptune 

Neptune and its rings glow eerie white in this new James Webb Space Telescope images

(Image credit: NASA/ESA/CSA and STScI)

Saturn is the undisputed poster child of planetary rings, but in this gauzy JWST image Neptune gives the champ a run for its money. Neptune, the eighth planet from the sun, has five rings made of icy dust, which are rarely visible due to the planet's position on the far end of the solar system. Here, they sparkle like crystals. 

Orion's sword

A detailed image of the Orion Nebula, showing the region's wispy filaments of hydrogen gas, planet-forming dust discs, and globules of gas collapsing into baby stars.

(Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, PDRs4All ERS Team; image processing Salomé Fuenmayor)

Located just a few hundred light-years from Earth, the Orion constellation is home to some of the largest and brightest stars in the sky (including the infamous red star Betelgeuse). This JWST image ignores Orion's infamous belt to focus instead on his sword, where the Orion nebula — one of the biggest, brightest star-forming regions in the sky — lurks. 

A fiery hourglass

A fiery hourglass forms in the sky

(Image credit: NASA/ESA)

A young star blasts streams of gas into surrounding dust clouds, creating a fiery hourglass within the constellation Taurus.

Stretching 340 light-years across, the Tarantula nebula stretches spindly legs of gas around a cosmic cavity carved by newborn stars. 

Eerie Einstein ring

A close up of the JO418 Einstein ring.

(Image credit: Spaceguy44)

Like a cosmic bullseye, this trippy deep-space object is called an Einstein ring. Named for Albert Einstein, who predicted that massive objects in space could magnify or lens the light of objects far behind them, the eerily perfect circle is an illusion created by warped space-time. 

'Bones' of a spiral galaxy

The spiral galaxy IC 5332

(Image credit: ESA/NASA/CSA/J. Lee)

This cosmic knot of gas, dust and stars belongs to the spiral galaxy IC 5332, located in the constellation Sculptor more than 29 million light-years from Earth. As it sits nearly perfectly face-on with respect to Earth, its spiral arms can be seen incredibly clearly. 

Ghostly Pillars of Creation

The Pillars of Creation

(Image credit: NASA/ESA)

A ghostly shroud of dust cloaks the infamous Pillars of Creation in this showcase of JWST's mid-infrared instrument (MIRI). Unlike the more colorful view of the Pillars shared earlier, the stars hidden within the dust clouds aren't bright enough to appear for MIRI, creating a spooky and somber portrait. 

A galactic collision

Merging galaxies with a black hole center

(Image credit: NASA/ESA)

A pair of colliding galaxies, called IC 1623, plunge into one another, igniting a burst of star formation. This chaotic process may well be creating a new supermassive black hole at the center of the two galactic behemoths.  

 A 'knot' of galaxies in the early universe 

A knot of galaxies in the early universe

(Image credit: NASA/ESA)

No less than five galaxies cluster together around an enormous, ancient black hole known as a quasar. This cluster, located 11.5 billion light-years away, is one of the most ancient objects imaged by JWST so far. 

First direct image of an Exoplanet

distant exoplanet in a field of stars

(Image credit: NASA/ESA/CSA, A Carter (UCSC), the ERS 1386 team, and A. Pagan (STScI).)

In this image, JWST captures the first-ever image of an exoplanet, or a planet outside our solar system. The planet, named HIP 65426 b, is a gas giant up to 8 times more massive than Jupiter and located 349 light-years from Earth. 

Jupiter's Great Red Spot

Jupiter and its moon Europa, left, are seen through the James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument 2.12 micron filter.

(Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and B. Holler and J. Stansberry (STScI))

Jupiter's Great Red Spot glows brightly in this rare JWST image or our own solar system. Off to the left, Jupiter's moon, Europa, makes a cameo appearance.

Starlight, star bright

A golden test image

(Image credit: NASA/ESA)

Six points of light shine out of each star in this golden test image taken before JWST's official debut. In the background, millions of distant galaxies glow.

