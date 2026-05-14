'There are 4 people in those pixels': Earth-based telescope snapped Artemis II crew orbiting the moon

In recent weeks, we've been treated to some truly incredible photos of NASA's historic Artemis II mission, including a dump of 12,000 images captured by the crew. But a blurry new snap, which shows the crewed Orion capsule as nothing more than a handful of black and white pixels, is a late contender for the most impressive Artemis II photo — because it was captured by an Earth-based telescope more than 200,000 miles (320,000 kilometers) away.

This makes the newly released photo a candidate for the longest-distance image of humans ever taken from Earth. (Images like the " Pale Blue Dot ," which were taken from space, don't count.)

The trippy new image, shared May 6 by the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO), was captured by the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope (GBT) in West Virginia. GBT consists of a 328-foot-wide (100 meters) radio dish on a circular rail, making it the world's largest fully steerable radio telescope. It played a key role in tracking the Orion capsule (nicknamed Integrity) throughout the Artemis II mission.

The pixelated photo shows the radio waves emitted by Integrity as it slingshotted around the moon at around 2,000 mph (3,200 km/h) ‪—‬ as fast as a speeding bullet . The camper-van-sized capsule was approximately 213,000 miles (343,000 km) away when the image was captured on April 6 ( the sixth flight day of the mission), meaning it was on the same side of the moon as Earth. It was, therefore, taken either just before or just after the crew temporarily disappeared behind the moon's far side and broke the record for the farthest distance traveled from our planet .

At first glance, the photo might not seem striking, but when you start to think about what you're actually looking at and the technology required to capture it, it becomes much more impressive.

The pixelated new photo shows the radio signals given off by Integrity. "The vertical (range) axis indicates distance to the spacecraft with distance increasing downward in the image. The horizontal (Doppler) axis indicates a frequency shift from the expected return signal," NRAO officials wrote. (Image credit: JPL & NSF/AUI/NSF NRAO)

"There are four people in those pixels," Will Armentrout , a GBT astronomer who helped track Artemis II, commented to his colleagues when they first saw the image, according to an NRAO statement .