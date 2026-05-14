'There are 4 people in those pixels': Earth-based telescope snapped Artemis II crew orbiting the moon

A blurry new photo captured by the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia shows Artemis II's Orion capsule circling the moon more than 200,000 miles away, making it a candidate for the longest-distance image of humans ever taken from Earth.

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A photo of the green bank telescope and the full moon in the sky with an insert radio telescope image showing the Orion capsule near the moon
The Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia snapped the Artemis II crew from approximately 213,000 miles (343,000 km) away, shortly before or after their record-breaking slingshot around the moon.
(Image credit: Main: GBO/NRAO; insert: JPL & NSF/AUI/NSF NRAO)

In recent weeks, we've been treated to some truly incredible photos of NASA's historic Artemis II mission, including a dump of 12,000 images captured by the crew. But a blurry new snap, which shows the crewed Orion capsule as nothing more than a handful of black and white pixels, is a late contender for the most impressive Artemis II photo — because it was captured by an Earth-based telescope more than 200,000 miles (320,000 kilometers) away.

This makes the newly released photo a candidate for the longest-distance image of humans ever taken from Earth. (Images like the "Pale Blue Dot," which were taken from space, don't count.)

The pixelated photo shows the radio waves emitted by Integrity as it slingshotted around the moon at around 2,000 mph (3,200 km/h) ‪—‬ as fast as a speeding bullet. The camper-van-sized capsule was approximately 213,000 miles (343,000 km) away when the image was captured on April 6 (the sixth flight day of the mission), meaning it was on the same side of the moon as Earth. It was, therefore, taken either just before or just after the crew temporarily disappeared behind the moon's far side and broke the record for the farthest distance traveled from our planet.

At first glance, the photo might not seem striking, but when you start to think about what you're actually looking at and the technology required to capture it, it becomes much more impressive.

A pixilated black and white photo showing the radio signals given off by Integrity from 213,000 miles away and a pair of arrows pointing up and down with numbers next to them

The pixelated new photo shows the radio signals given off by Integrity. "The vertical (range) axis indicates distance to the spacecraft with distance increasing downward in the image. The horizontal (Doppler) axis indicates a frequency shift from the expected return signal," NRAO officials wrote.

(Image credit: JPL & NSF/AUI/NSF NRAO)

"There are four people in those pixels," Will Armentrout, a GBT astronomer who helped track Artemis II, commented to his colleagues when they first saw the image, according to an NRAO statement.

Those four people were mission commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialist Christina Koch of NASA, as well as mission specialist Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency — each of whom broke a different individual spaceflight record during the mission.