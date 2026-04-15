Artemis II quiz: Is your knowledge of NASA's historic moon mission out of this world?
The slingshot around the moon has catapulted the Artemis II mission to legendary status. How much do you know about this iconic mission?
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NASA's Artemis II mission, which shot humanity back to the moon for the first time in over 50 years, has captivated people around the world. As part of NASA's Artemis program, the 10-day flight tested key systems designed to return astronauts to the lunar surface, where NASA says it will establish a lunar base that will act as a staging post for future missions to Mars.
Data from the mission will be used to advance our understanding of human health in space, including the impacts on sleep and the effects of increased radiation and microgravity on health. The four Artemis II crewmembers were also trained in geology to make observations of the lunar surface, including identifying impact craters and ancient lava flows.
How much do you remember about humanity's greatest adventure in half a century? Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button. Good luck!
More science quizzes
- Moon quiz: What do you know about our nearest celestial neighbor?
- Moon landing quiz: How quickly can you name all 12 Apollo astronauts that walked on the moon?
- Human spaceflight quiz: How well do you know our journey into space?
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Sophie is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She covers a wide range of topics, having previously reported on research spanning from bonobo communication to the first water in the universe. Her work has also appeared in outlets including New Scientist, The Observer and BBC Wildlife, and she was shortlisted for the Association of British Science Writers' 2025 "Newcomer of the Year" award for her freelance work at New Scientist. Before becoming a science journalist, she completed a doctorate in evolutionary anthropology from the University of Oxford, where she spent four years looking at why some chimps are better at using tools than others.
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