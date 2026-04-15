Artemis II quiz: Is your knowledge of NASA's historic moon mission out of this world?

The Artemis II mission took thousands of photographs of the moon during its flyby.

NASA's Artemis II mission, which shot humanity back to the moon for the first time in over 50 years, has captivated people around the world. As part of NASA's Artemis program, the 10-day flight tested key systems designed to return astronauts to the lunar surface, where NASA says it will establish a lunar base that will act as a staging post for future missions to Mars .

Data from the mission will be used to advance our understanding of human health in space, including the impacts on sleep and the effects of increased radiation and microgravity on health . The four Artemis II crewmembers were also trained in geology to make observations of the lunar surface, including identifying impact craters and ancient lava flows .

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