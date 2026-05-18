Deadly Ebola outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern, WHO declares

An Ebola epidemic in Africa has become a public health emergency of international concern, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Sunday (May 17).

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has reported more than 390 suspected Ebola cases and over 100 deaths in the outbreak, Dr. Jean Kaseya , the director general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, told BBC News on Monday. Two additional cases have also been reported in Uganda.

This particular outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, one of three species of virus known to spark large Ebola disease outbreaks. There are no licensed therapeutics or vaccines for Bundibugyo virus. However, prompt medical care to treat people's symptoms and stabilise their vitals can improve survival, according to the WHO.

The last two outbreaks of the Bundibugyo virus had case fatality rates ranging from 30% to 50%.

"We have more than 100 people already passed on, and we don't have a vaccine, we don't have medicine available to support," Kaseya told BBC News.

"This is my biggest worry because we need to see how to stop the transmission and we are working with the government of DRC and the government of Uganda to stop the transmission of this outbreak," Kaseya added.