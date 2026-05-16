What counts as 'close contact'? Why the risk of hantavirus transmission is tricky to define

In the aftermath of the hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius, many of the 150 passengers are currently being monitored or undergoing up to six weeks of quarantine, based on the virus's lengthy incubation period . Public health authorities have emphasized that person-to-person transmission of Andes virus — the only type of hantavirus known to spread between humans — is rare and associated with "close and prolonged contact ."

But there's no clear and consistent definition of what that means.

Some health agencies are using definitions of close contact from the COVID-19 pandemic to define exposure risk in this outbreak. In the case of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , that's a distance of 6 feet (1.8 meters) or less from a symptomatic patient in an enclosed space, for 15 minutes or more. But scientists and public health officials agree that Andes virus is a lot less contagious than SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The World Health Organization says high-risk contacts include "intimate partners, household members, and persons with prolonged close indoor exposure."

When it comes to precautions healthcare providers should take while caring for patients, personal protective equipment (PPE), such as a high-quality face mask, is recommended.

"In terms of any kind of recommendations for taking care of patients, you'd err on the safe side," said Dr. Dean Blumberg , chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of California, Davis (UC Davis). "That's why the recommendations are to use N95s [respirators designed to filter at least 95% of airborne particles] and to do airborne precautions for those patients."

Airborne diseases are those that spread when infectious particles remain suspended in the air and cause disease after being inhaled by others; COVID-19, tuberculosis and measles are examples of airborne diseases. Airborne spread may occur over short or long distances and may involve either small or large infectious particles that the infected person expels.