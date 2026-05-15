Antarctica’s sudden sea ice loss is one of the most extreme and confusing events in the modern climate record. Scientists now know why it's happening.

In 2015, after decades of relative stability, Antarctica's sea ice suddenly began to disappear. Sea ice extent reached a record low in 2023, and scientists have now figured out what happened in that period.

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Sea ice in Antarctica under golden light.
Antarctica seemed to resist global warming in the 2000s and early 2010s, but that changed in 2015.
(Image credit: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Antarctica's sea ice started shrinking dramatically in 2015 after resisting global warming for decades, and researchers now know why.

A study published May 8 in the journal Science Advances reveals that Antarctic sea ice succumbed to strong winds that disturbed the Southern Ocean's layers, replacing cold and relatively fresh surface water with warmer, saltier water that caused some initial melting. As sea ice declined over the years and reflected less sunlight back to space, the ocean absorbed more heat, thus accelerating the loss way beyond what scientists were expecting.

Map of Antarctica showing sea ice concentration anomalies in February 2023.

In February 2023, sea ice in Antarctica hit its lowest extent since records began.

(Image credit: European Union, Copernicus Climate Change Service data)

To pinpoint what caused such sudden and rapid sea ice loss, Narayanan and his colleagues used a model and observations from satellites and sensors in the Southern Ocean. The researchers fed the real-life data into the model to constrain its output and bring the results closer to what scientists have watched unfold in Antarctica since 2015.

"The model we used is sort of a hybrid," Narayanan said. "It digests all of the observational products that we feed into it, and it also runs a numerical model, much like a climate model."

Phase 1: Westerly winds push surface waters north

As in real life, sea ice in the model expanded between 2013 and 2015. The Southern Ocean's surface was cold and relatively fresh during this period, but the simulation showed that a warm, salty layer deep beneath the surface was rising and eroding the winter water layer — a thick band of frigid water that, up until recently, served as a barrier to protect surface waters from warmer waters below.