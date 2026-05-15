Antarctica’s sudden sea ice loss is one of the most extreme and confusing events in the modern climate record. Scientists now know why it's happening.

Antarctica's sea ice started shrinking dramatically in 2015 after resisting global warming for decades, and researchers now know why.

A study published May 8 in the journal Science Advances reveals that Antarctic sea ice succumbed to strong winds that disturbed the Southern Ocean's layers, replacing cold and relatively fresh surface water with warmer, saltier water that caused some initial melting. As sea ice declined over the years and reflected less sunlight back to space, the ocean absorbed more heat, thus accelerating the loss way beyond what scientists were expecting .

The research identified three phases of Antarctic sea ice decline between 2013 and 2023. Previous data shows that sea ice extent hit a record low in February 2023 and that Antarctica was missing a chunk of ice bigger than Western Europe at winter's peak in July of the same year. The continent has not recovered since, with sea ice extent reaching another near record low in 2024 and remaining below the 1981-to-2010 average in 2025 and early 2026.

"The system is behaving in a different manner," study first author Aditya Narayanan , a physical oceanographer at the University of New South Wales in Australia and the University of Southampton in the U.K., told Live Science. "Obviously, something has changed."

In February 2023, sea ice in Antarctica hit its lowest extent since records began. (Image credit: European Union, Copernicus Climate Change Service data)

To pinpoint what caused such sudden and rapid sea ice loss, Narayanan and his colleagues used a model and observations from satellites and sensors in the Southern Ocean. The researchers fed the real-life data into the model to constrain its output and bring the results closer to what scientists have watched unfold in Antarctica since 2015.

"The model we used is sort of a hybrid," Narayanan said. "It digests all of the observational products that we feed into it, and it also runs a numerical model, much like a climate model."

Phase 1: Westerly winds push surface waters north

As in real life, sea ice in the model expanded between 2013 and 2015. The Southern Ocean's surface was cold and relatively fresh during this period, but the simulation showed that a warm, salty layer deep beneath the surface was rising and eroding the winter water layer — a thick band of frigid water that, up until recently, served as a barrier to protect surface waters from warmer waters below.