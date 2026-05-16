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Science news this week: PCOS has a new name, Neanderthals were the world's oldest dentists, and the first nuclear bomb explosion spawned an 'alien' crystal

May 16, 2026: Our weekly roundup of the latest science in the news, as well as a few fascinating articles to keep you entertained over the weekend.

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A smiling Neanderthal man and the Trinity bomb explosion.
PCOS name change, Neanderthals the world's oldest dentists, and the 'alien' crystal that spawned from the world's first atomic bomb.
(Image credit: Photograph on display in the Bradbury Science museum, photo copied by Joe Raedle |  Bart Maat/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
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This week's science news featured some big headlines for health, including the landmark decision to officially rename polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) to polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS).

The name change — the culmination of a 14-year process that took input from over 14,000 patients and health professionals — was made to better reflect the nature of the disease from one that implied (incorrectly) that people with the disease have a higher number of pathological noncancerous ovarian cysts than those without the condition. Instead, those with PMOS have a large number of "arrested follicles," or ovarian eggs that have failed to fully mature.

Neanderthals were the world's oldest dentists

'Exceptional' drilled tooth reveals Neanderthals practiced dentistry in Siberia 60,000 years ago