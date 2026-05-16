Science news this week: PCOS has a new name, Neanderthals were the world's oldest dentists, and the first nuclear bomb explosion spawned an 'alien' crystal

This week's science news featured some big headlines for health, including the landmark decision to officially rename polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) to polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS).

The name change — the culmination of a 14-year process that took input from over 14,000 patients and health professionals — was made to better reflect the nature of the disease from one that implied (incorrectly) that people with the disease have a higher number of pathological noncancerous ovarian cysts than those without the condition. Instead, those with PMOS have a large number of "arrested follicles," or ovarian eggs that have failed to fully mature.

The name change isn't just a question of semantics; it could have a positive impact on the diagnosis and treatment of the disease, as well as help to identify related conditions in patients.

Elsewhere, we covered emerging research on how pollution may fuel depression, anxiety and other mental health problems , along with the first-ever COVID-19 antiviral pill passing a key trial . We also brought you the latest updates on the hantavirus cruise ship and how outbreaks of the virus could become more likely .