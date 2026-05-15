A "super" El Niño is now the most likely scenario from October 2026 to February 2027, according to a new forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center .

El Niño is the warmer phase of the natural El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) climate cycle, a periodic shift in the waters of the tropical Pacific Ocean that supercharges global temperatures, in turn impacting weather patterns and crops worldwide.

Now, in a new ENSO forecast published May 14, NOAA estimates that there's a 65% chance that the upcoming El Niño will be classified as strong or very strong starting in October, potentially placing it among the strongest in recorded history.

A "very strong" El Niño — meaning a 3.6-degree-Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius) rise in sea surface temperatures, and unofficially called a "super" El Niño — is now the most probable scenario for the October-to-February period.

There is also now an 82% chance that El Niño will arrive between now and July , with the phase looking highly likely to continue until February 2027. This is a roughly 20 percentage-point increase in certainty from NOAA's April forecast that El Niño is right around the corner.

El Niño most likely to be "strong" or "very strong" from October to February. (Image credit: NOAA Climate Prediction Center)

A "very strong" El Niño could wreak havoc

El Niño events occur every two to seven years, when shifts in wind and current patterns in the tropical Pacific Ocean cause sea surface temperatures to rise 0.9 F (0.5 C) above historical averages, resulting in profound knock-on effects on the global climate. The world is rapidly exiting the neutral phase .