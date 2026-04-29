Mars is out; the moon is in. And this time, we may be going there to stay.

On March 24, NASA administrator Jared Isaacman announced new plans to build a " sustained human presence " on the moon, complete with a permanent lunar base. Construction of humanity's new home away from Earth could begin as soon as 2027, Isaacman said.

The announcement came just a month after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk similarly ditched his company's plans to visit Mars in favor of establishing a "lunar self-growing city" within the next 10 years.

It's an exciting prospect — but scientists say lunar colonization won't be as simple as packing up and lifting off. The moon's environment is harsh: think razor-sharp, electrified dust and a constant stream of radioactive particles travelling at light speed. Scientists still aren't sure how this increased dose of cosmic radiation, coupled with the moon's weaker gravitational pull, relative to Earth, will affect the human body in the medium- to long-term.

And then there's technological feasibility: Where will astronauts live, and with what resources? At the moment, these big questions are still awaiting answers that may not arrive in time for NASA and Musk's proposed plans.

"I don't think we're quite ready," Caitlin Ahrens , a researcher at University of Maryland and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center who studies the lunar environment, told Live Science. "A decade may seem far away to some people. To a scientist, it's the blink of an eye."

3D-printed launch pads and living quarters, as shown in this concept art, could be a possibility for long-term lunar colonization, NASA says. (Image credit: SEArch+)

Satellite of horrors

Moondust is rather different from what we call dust on Earth. Without wind and liquid water, the moon's dust doesn't soften over time. "We're talking very, very sharp little pollen[-size] shards here," Ahrens said.