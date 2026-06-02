Physicists achieve 'perfect randomness' for the first time ever

Physicists used quantum bits to achieve 'perfect randomness' in a world-first experiment. The results of their research could strengthen cryptography and other security systems.

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A close up of a screen showing a series of zeros and ones in purple boxes, some numbers lit up and others not
A random sequence of zeroes and ones. Physicists say they have demonstrated perfect randomness for the first time, overcoming the inherent biases of existing random number generators.
(Image credit: matejmo via Getty Images)

Researchers at ETH Zurich have demonstrated a means of generating "perfect randomness" by using entangled superconducting qubits.

Creating true randomness is extremely difficult. Even the most sophisticated conventional random number generator can carry tiny biases. While in most everyday uses those biases are harmless, in cryptography — where the security of encrypted systems depends on unpredictability — even the most subtle pattern can become an exploitable weakness.