Breakthrough in experimental light-powered quantum computers could mean scaling them up is now far more viable

Scientists have achieved a breakthrough by "distilling" light to eliminate the noise that prevents photonic quantum computers from scaling.

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An illustration of a conveyor belt with various red dots on it red out as numbers in green.
An illustration from QuiX of photons on a "conveyor belt."
(Image credit: QuiX Quantum)

Researchers have demonstrated a breakthrough method for preventing errors in light-powered quantum computers before they even occur.

The milestone, which was achieved using a new technique called photon distillation, means physicists are one step closer to developing light-based “photonic” quantum computers capable of achieving quantum advantage over classical supercomputers.