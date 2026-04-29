Breakthrough in experimental light-powered quantum computers could mean scaling them up is now far more viable
Scientists have achieved a breakthrough by "distilling" light to eliminate the noise that prevents photonic quantum computers from scaling.
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Researchers have demonstrated a breakthrough method for preventing errors in light-powered quantum computers before they even occur.
The milestone, which was achieved using a new technique called photon distillation, means physicists are one step closer to developing light-based “photonic” quantum computers capable of achieving quantum advantage over classical supercomputers.
In a study uploaded Jan. 9 to the arXiv preprint database, scientists detailed a "net-positive" method for mitigating errors in photonic quantum computers.