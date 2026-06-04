The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted the most distant, dormant black hole in the known universe , hiding in a galaxy more than 10 billion light-years from Earth.

The newly analyzed black hole, located in a galaxy called MRG-M0138, smashes the previous distance record for such an object by 15 times, according to a study published Thursday (June 4) in the journal Science .

Studying black holes like this, which formed early in the universe's 13.8-billion-year-old history, will give researchers an unprecedented look at how black holes evolved when the universe was young. Within MRG-M0138, for example, scientists suspect there used to be a quasar (an extremely bright and supermassive black hole) that grew very quickly, eventually throwing out a significant amount of gas in the galaxy needed to form new stars. This process rapidly shut down star formation in the galaxy, robbing the black hole of its fuel source and likely explaining why the area looks so quiet today.

When stars go stagnant

Scientists are curious about how quickly star formation ceases in ancient galaxies such as this one. Luckily, MRG-M0138 is just part of a larger dataset of early-universe galaxies gathered from James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) observations; the research team also examined four other distant, gravitationally lensed galaxies with the telescope this last year, and analysis is ongoing.

"While the stars in MRG-M0138 are ancient, star formation shut down much later in the other galaxies that we've just observed with JWST," lead author Andrew Newman , a staff scientist at Carnegie Science in California, told Live Science in an email.