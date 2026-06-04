James Webb telescope detects most distant dormant black hole, invisible in all wavelengths and weighing as much as 6 billion suns

JWST found a black hole hiding in a galaxy more than 10 billion light-years away from Earth, and used a cosmic magnifying glass to determine its mass.

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An illustration showing a space telescope and a black hole opposite each other on a blue starry fabric.
An illustration of JWST spying the black hole’s host galaxy through a gravitational lens. The black hole (right) is thought to be the most distant, ancient dormant black hole ever detected.
(Image credit: Navid Marvi/Carnegie Science)

The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted the most distant, dormant black hole in the known universe , hiding in a galaxy more than 10 billion light-years from Earth.

The newly analyzed black hole, located in a galaxy called MRG-M0138, smashes the previous distance record for such an object by 15 times, according to a study published Thursday (June 4) in the journal Science.