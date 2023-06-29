An artist's illustration showing Euclid in space. (Image credit: ESA , CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)

The European Space Agency's Euclid space telescope is set to launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket this Saturday (July 1). Blasting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 11:11 a.m. EDT (1511 GMT), the space telescope will hunt for clues about two of the universe's greatest mysteries: dark matter and dark energy .

Despite making up an estimated 95% of the universe, dark matter and dark energy cannot be detected directly. Instead, scientists observe them in the gravitational warping effects seen in many galaxies across the universe. Euclid's enormous field of view will significantly expand this search for warped space-time.

Here's everything you need to know about Euclid and its search for the universe's most mysterious components.

What is Euclid?

Named after the ancient Greek mathematician who's considered the "father of geometry," Euclid is a space telescope that is 14.7 feet (4.5 meters) tall and 10.2 feet (3.1 m) in diameter. The telescope is mounted with just two instruments: a near-infrared camera that will measure the distance and brightness of galaxies, and a visible-light camera that will study their shapes.

Taken on their own, Euclid's cameras are common among space telescopes. What makes Euclid groundbreaking is these instruments' field of view, with a third of the entire night sky and over a billion galaxies expected to be cataloged by the time the telescope has finished its planned six years of scanning. The telescope should be able to peer up to 10 billion years into the past — slightly less than the James Webb Space Telescope, which has looked back more than 13 billion years.

A last glimpse of Euclid before it is sealed away inside a SpaceX Falcon 9 fairing for launch. (Image credit: European Space Agency)

What will Euclid study?

Once Euclid's data has been collected, scientists will use it to create two maps of the universe. The first will detail the spread of dark matter across our universe by gravitational lensing, in which matter bends light from a distant source through curved paths in space-time, thus magnifying it.

The second will use so-called baryon acoustic oscillations, gigantic matter shock waves created when the universe was hot and now frozen in time, as cosmic tree rings to study the universe's accelerating growth and its suspected cause: dark energy.

What is dark matter?

Dark matter is a mysterious and somewhat contradictory type of matter. It makes up an overwhelming 85% of the universe's matter; yet, because it doesn't directly interact with light, it is completely invisible.

So how do we know dark matter is there? While dark matter itself is invisible, the gravitational interactions it has with its surroundings are not — making its presence apparent in its extreme gravitational warping of galaxies, or in how it accelerates stars to otherwise inexplicable speeds as they orbit galactic centers.

The composition of dark matter isn't known. Some theories suggest that hypothetical particles called weakly interacting massive particles (WIMPs), each weighing 10 to 100 times the mass of a photon (particle of light), could be ideal candidates to fill the theoretical gaps. Others have proposed that a minuscule particle less than a billionth the size of an electron — called an axion — could be the substance's primary candidate.

An example of gravitational lensing, whereby a foreground galaxy warps the light of a background one like a giant lens. (Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, S. Jha Acknowledgement: L. Shatz)

What is dark energy?

Aside from a similar name, dark energy has little to do with dark matter. Dark energy is the name given to the enigmatic phenomenon of the universe's accelerating, runaway expansion — something that shouldn't be happening given the quantity of our universe's matter and the subsequent strength of its gravity. The answer cosmologists have offered is that some mysterious force in the fabric of the universe must be pushing everything outward.

NASA has estimated that 68% of the universe is composed of dark energy; 27% is dark matter, and visible matter makes up just 5%.